There’s plenty of action here, aside from the big-screen TV, and the Mediterranean-influenced menu is much more advanced than your typical taproom’s. Beet hummus, one of the vegan options, was served with pita, radishes, and haricot vert for dipping. (Pro tip: Avoid if you’re wearing white. Oh. It’s after Labor Day, anyway. Never mind.) Pay special attention to the herb-marinated octopus socca, which brought chunks of octopus, heirloom tomato, and black olives on a flatbread of sorts made of chickpea. The specialty is rotisserie, available as Sicilian herb chicken, za’atar chicken, and Moroccan-spiced chicken, and it’s served with one side for $15.