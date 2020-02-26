But this question is worth considering, especially for people who may be unfamiliar with my Liberty Bell system, in part because I almost never talk about ratings within reviews themselves. I don’t because I view the text of a review and the rating as separate but complementary.. If you want to know the details of what it’s like to dine somewhere, the back story or how to navigate a menu, the in-depth review is there for that and more. The rating exists as an added service to readers that quickly delivers a bottom line, reflecting both my overall enthusiasm and where that restaurant sits within the wider context of our dining scene. I never write a review to fit a predetermined rating. If I’m on the fence at all over the course of my process, the rating comes last.