Andrews was the longtime chef at the old Rembrandt’s in Fairmount when he opened Modo Mio, a BYOB regarded as one of the city’s best bargains (especially its Sunday Sugo fixed-priced dinners). From there came a slew of openings: Modo Mio (now Cadence); Paesano’s, which had three locations at one time; a Southern Italian BYOB called Monsu in the Italian Market; the short-lived Popolino in Northern Liberties; Heffe, a Fishtown taco shop; and his current holding, La Porta in Media.