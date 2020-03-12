Mushroom caponata at Res Ipsa (2218 Walnut St.): Don’t let the blank canvas fool you. Beneath the minimalist look and delicate snap of those shaved raw Royal Trumpets, chef Michael Vincent Ferreri hides a dark, tart, and intricately rendered mushroom version of sweet-and-sour caponata. Most commonly made with eggplant, raisins, and capers, Ferreri often makes this Sicilian dish with other in-season vegetables, like artichokes. His winter rendition blends multiple kinds of mushrooms — pickled, grilled, steeped to stock, agrodolce — with cocoa, vinegar, Marsala, rosemary oil, and pomegranate for a tart kiss. A final touch of pureed bread soaked with concentrated oat milk binds it all together with a hint of richness. (The standard addition of honey can be substituted.)