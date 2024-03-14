Jerry Blavat’s Memories in Margate nightclub is coming back in time for summer

Memories in Margate — the legendary Jersey Shore nightclub owned by Philly DJ Jerry Blavat, who died last year — will be rocking again under new ownership, including Philadelphia restaurateur and nightlife impresario Teddy Sourias.

Memories is expected to reopen before Memorial Day with musical spirit preserved but some cosmetic changes, said Sourias, president of Craft Concepts Group, whose Center City Philadelphia properties include Finn McCool’s, Tradesman’s, Uptown Beer Garden, BRU, U-Bahn, and the forthcoming Mona, a posh Mediterranean restaurant at 1308-10 Chestnut St.

Memories, which opened in 1972, had been closed and offered for sale since Blavat’s death in January 2023 from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. The news sent fans in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and elsewhere into mourning.

Memories opened more than fifty years ago in a low-slung, blue-trimmed building across Amherst Avenue from the bay. Blavat’s fans flocked to the club for summertime revelry under the manic direction of the wiry, finger-snapping Blavat, who rolled up in his customized Geatormobile.

The law firm Pozzuolo Rodden Pozzuolo and the executors of Blavat’s estate — David M. Raezer, AJ Mattia, and Katherine B. Furia — said they vetted over 100 applicants for the property. In a statement to The Inquirer, they said the Sourias-Voudouris partnership stood out because of its “wealth of experience in the bar and restaurant industry, coupled with their robust financial resources,” as well as its “genuine commitment to preserving the venue’s identity.”

Terms were not immediately available. The deal was recorded Wednesday in state records.

“We’re not trying to try to fill Jerry’s shoes by any means, but give to people a great experience,” said Sourias, 43, the operating partner. He said the prospect of owning a Shore nightspot was always appealing, “even though I always said the Shore was my escape place. The idea of something popular and famous like Memories is just — who wouldn’t want to have something that’s so well-known all over?”

One challenge, he said, is that “I usually open my own places from scratch,” other than his first bar, Finn McCool’s in Washington Square West — which he took over with his father, Peter, in 2005, about a year and a half after its opening.

The Memories name will remain, as will the oldies club theme. “I love the nostalgia of it,” Sourias said.

But Sourias said he plans to improve the outdoor bar to give it more of a Jersey Shore vibe.

Blavat rocked the local airwaves and clubs in that bygone era when disc jockeys talkedlikethis and chose their own music to spin. His playlist leaned toward R&B made in Philadelphia, which was heavily shaped by soul music.

At the time of his death, Blavat could be heard on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night show on WXPN-FM (88.5), The Geator’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Rhythm & Blues Express, though his health had curtailed his schedule in recent years.

Sourias said the goal was to maintain the memories while moving it into the future. “We don’t want anybody to think that we’re coming in and pushing [Blavat’s impact] out,” Sourias said. “It’s us now. Our goal is a good time.”