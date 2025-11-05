All the November Philly restaurant openings, from matzo ball soup to sushi

Corned beef and hamachi, wine and cheese, pizza and cider, and tacos are all on the menu for November as we run down the Philadelphia area’s projected restaurant openings.

Kosher Corner (1601 N. Broad St., Nov. 3): Zaydee’s Kosher Delicatessen, previously at Temple’s Hillel, has morphed into the Kosher Corner at Morgan Hall’s food court as a partnership with Aramark. Chef Todd Lean (formerly of Carambola and Pod) oversaw the menu, which includes traditional favorites such as corned beef, pastrami, matzo ball soup, and knishes, as well as vegan hummus platters and beet Reubens.

Fetch Park (3701 Main St., Nov. 6): Dog lovers have had it ruff since Bark Social closed its Manayunk dog park-slash-people bar last year. Fetch, out of Atlanta, gives the space a new leash on life.

Nature’s Vin (193-195 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Nov. 7): Women-led natural wine bar and shop founded by Ragini Parmar, with operations led by Elyse Lovenworth, will feature bottles, arts, community events, and $11 pours.

Netflix House (180 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, Nov. 12): The year-round attraction, the first of its kind, will feature merch stores, minigames, and activations based on hit Netflix titles at King of Prussia Mall. Tickets are on sale now.

Pop’s Steaks (101 Fayette St., Conshohocken, “this week”): Nino Cordivari expands on Glen Mills’ Pop’s Pizzeria with a cheesesteak and hoagie shop in Conshy’s former Donut House/Jimmy John’s.

Uchi (1620 Sansom St., Nov. 17): The high-end chain out of Austin will add to Rittenhouse’s burgeoning Japanese scene with a sushi bar and regular dining. Three omakase experiences are offered, including a vegetarian tasting.

Scusi (1099 Germantown Ave., Nov. 21): Casual pizzeria from chef Laurent Tourondel at the Piazza Alta in Northern Liberties will feature 16-inch pizzas (such as the Francese, layered with mushrooms, prosciutto cotto, comté, gruyere, and pili pili oil) and 12-inch gluten-friendly pies; crust dippers (pesto, truffle aioli, hot honey, and ranch); small plates; and soft serve. Executive chef Georgeann Leaming, you may remember, had a great run a decade ago with Suppa in nearby Liberties Walk. Tourondel, who won a Michelin star with his erstwhile BLT Fish in New York, is also working on Terra Grill next door.

Huda Burger (1603 Frankford Ave., “in the next two weeks”): Yehuda Sichel of Center City’s Huda is seeing the finish line for his long-in-the-works shop on the Fishtown-Kensington line specializing in smash burgers on pillowy milk buns.

No date yet

Banshee (1600 South St., “near the end of the month”): Twin brothers Bryan and Kyle Donovan, partnered with Bing Bing/Cheu alums Shawn Darragh and Ben Puchowitz, are behind this American bistro offering casual cuisine influenced by Paris, London, and Basque wine bars. Stokes Architecture is going for a mid-century, Scandinavian-inspired look with wood paneling, warm lighting, and sleek finishes.

Carbon Copy (613 S. Seventh St.): Kyle Wolak and Brendon Boudwin’s brewery-winery is taking over the Hale & True space in Bella Vista.

Manong (1833 Fairmount Ave.): This Filipino American grillhouse and brunch spot will be chef Chance Anies’ sequel to his wildly popular Tabachoy.

Maris (214 W. State St., Media): La Belle Epoque’s Loïc Barnieu is taking over the former Two Fourteen space for a Mediterranean restaurant and bar.

117 Restaurant & Brewery (117 Chestnut St.): The Avery, which lasted several months, has a new operator who plans to activate the second floor and get the mothballed brewery reactivated.

Static! (1137 Spruce St.): The chill new bar from Kyle Darrow and John Grubb, creators of Next of Kin, takes the former Tria Cafe in Washington Square West.

Secondhand Ranch (1148 Frankford Ave.): Country-western–inspired bar-meets-thrift concept opening in a former bank at Frankford and Girard in Fishtown, promising “a margarita-forward bar with a curated marketplace of quality secondhand and upcycled goods.”

Taco-Yote (33 E. Main St., Moorestown): Carlos and Steffy Melendez of Conshohocken’s durable Coyote Crossing are behind this contemporary BYOB taqueria specializing in live-fire cooking in the former Maurizio’s Bistro.