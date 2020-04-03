View this post on Instagram

Are you Latino business-owner with a restaurant in the Delaware Valley area offering takeout and delivery? Sign up now to participate in #DineLatino Takeout Weekend April 3-5. This is a new initiative from #GPHCC, Community First Fund, Finanta, @widenersbdc, @aldianews & Aclamo Family Center to help promote Hispanic restaurants takeout and delivery services. #LatinoTakeout https://bit.ly/3dxML4A