If you have a sudden craving for tacos, arepas, or some sweet plantains with pork and rice, or you have no idea what to cook this weekend, consider delivery or take-out from one of the many Latino-owned restaurants in the Philadelphia region.
Dine Latino Take-Out Weekend is a marketing campaign, coordinated by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and other regional partners in the financial and nonprofit sectors, intended to help Latino restaurants during the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jennifer Rodriguez, president and CEO for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the goal is to “pump” more cash-flow to these businesses at a time when the owners need to pay rent, mortgage, and utilities.
“Latinos have a large presence in the restaurant industry, rely heavily on cash, so we are trying to give more support and let them and others know that our business community is not invisible,” Rodriguez said.
The marketing campaign, which takes place Friday through Sunday, will promote Latino-owned and operated businesses that offer take-out or delivery. Using the hashtags #DineLatino and #LatinoTakeOut, local leaders and community organizations will share information about participating businesses in Philadelphia, Southeastern and Central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The chamber has created a list of participating restaurants that will be highlighted on the organization’s website.
As of Thursday, 52 businesses had registered to participate. According to the most recent Census data, there are 22,500 Latino-owned businesses in the region, but there’s no specific data on restaurants.
Restaurant owner Gilberto Arends said he appreciated the support. He has furloughed six of his employees at his restaurant, Puyero Venezuelan Flavor, in Society Hill.
“There is nothing more important to us than to keep our employees and to guarantee that they have an income in these difficult times,” said Arends, who just celebrated his restaurant’s third anniversary.
Daniela García, who manages Café Tinto bakery in North Philadelphia, agreed. She said the pandemic has forced local businesses to be creative to remain open.
“It’s taken us to be innovative and rethink the ways we offer our goods, as we keep sharing our colors and flavors with the community,” García said.
Rodriguez said this is the first time the chamber has coordinated this type of initiative, and is considering expanding this effort to other businesses.
“We look forward to staying close to the business community and to develop strategies that can strengthen them and make them more resilient.”