Two days later, Starr announced the permanent shutdowns of the Continental and Buddakan locations at Atlantic City’s former Playground Pier, which had been closed since mid-March and faced grim prospects under New Jersey’s 25% indoor occupancy rule. About 100 employees lost their jobs. “We tried everything we could to keep the restaurants open, and we looked at every scenario,” Starr said. “The lease is up in 2022, which would allow only another year to make it work.” The restaurants were among the few remaining businesses on the pier.