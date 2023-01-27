Avonte Maddox ‘feels really good’ and might play in the NFC Championship. A look at the 3 injuries he suffered this year

Avonte Maddox couldn’t catch a break this season.

The 26 year-old Eagles cornerback has suffered one injury after another this season, and has been out since the Christmas Eve game against the Dallas Cowboys.

But Maddox returned to limited practice this week, and coach Nick Sirianni said there is a chance he’ll return for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“We’ll see,” Maddox said after Thursday’s practice. “I feel real good.”

Here is a look at Maddox’s three injuries leading to playoffs.

Ankle

In late September, Maddox tweaked his ankle in practice ahead of the Week 4 game win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He missed two games.

When the ankle is twisted or rolled in an odd way, there is risk that the ligaments that help keep the ankle stable will stretch or tear causing a sprain. The severity of injury can range significantly. The worst, untreated, or repeated sprains can lead to long term pain, join instability, and arthritis.

Maddox’s injury, luckily, was mild, and he was back on the field after a couple of weeks of rest.

Hamstring

Maddox’ next injury came just three games later, in early November.

During the Week 9 game against the Houston Texans that put the Birds’ at 8-0, Maddox felt a pop in his hamstring. He went on injury reserve after being listed out for the following week’s game against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles first loss of the season.

The hamstring muscles are located in the back of the thigh. Hurting them is among the most common sports injuries, according to Cleveland Clinic. A hamstring strain is an injury that comes from overstretching of the muscles, and the moment of injury is often accompanied with the ‘pop’ sensation that Maddox felt.

The level of injury can range from an overstretch to partial or complete tear of the muscle. Like many sports injuries, the main treatment for less severe hamstring strains is the one thing competitive athletes don’t want to do: rest.

In severe cases of a complete tear, surgery could be required.

Maddox did not need surgery. He missed four games and returned for what would become the first of three wins this season over NFC East rival, the New York Giants.

Toe

Maddox closed out the regular season with one more injury.

On the Christmas Even loss in Dallas, the coronerback injured his toe that has sidelined him since. He has been seen wearing a brace on his leg.

Maddox returned to practice only this week, and both he and Sirianni hope that he will be available for Sunday’s Championship game.

Who else is on the Eagles injury report?

It’s a short list.

The only other player on the Eagles injury report who had limited practice due to an injury, and not rest, is Lane Johnson. The offensive tackle tore his adductor muscle, a core muscle at the groin, at the same Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys in which Maddox hurt his toe. Johnson elected to postpone surgery until after the post-season after consulting with a number of physicians. He played in the divisional round win against the Giants.

