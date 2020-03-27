Schofield had already been on the phone for nearly two hours Wednesday morning. Every call, about 20 by 11 a.m., had been to inform people that they were infected. One of them told Schofield he had an immune-compromised wife and was worried she would die if he spread the virus to her. During a call with a man who is 37 — the same age as Schofield — she could hear young children in the background.