“There’s no secret there, that people who are living out in the suburbs have higher incomes and are more likely to be salaried, so we’re not affected by a loss of hours here and there," said Mariana Chilton, a public health professor at Drexel University. "Whereas those who are hourly workers, who have no health insurance and don’t have a lot of job control, are having to stay on the move, having to get to work, having to take public transportation.”