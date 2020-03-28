During a trip to my local Shoprite Thursday night, I spoke briefly to my cashier, Dawn, about how busy the store was earlier in the day (very) and how much my 4-year-old son loves Cheez-Its (a lot). It occurred to me that outside of my wife and kids, it was the only in-person conversation I’ve had all week (and it had to be made through a plexiglass barrier installed to protect her).