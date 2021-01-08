Measles, to borrow the forest analogy, spreads like proverbial wildfire — with each infected person passing it on to more than a dozen others in an unexposed population. It is so infectious that more than 90% of a population must be immune in order to prevent outbreaks, whether as the result of natural infection or a vaccine. And even then, the level of protection is not uniform. Vaccines are not foolproof, and some people choose not to get them. If a school or neighborhood is home to enough people in that category, there is fuel for a potential outbreak.