Doctors and nursing home leaders have learned a great deal about how to limit nursing home cases and treat them, O’Connor said. The game changer was widespread, frequent testing of staff, which she says nursing homes are doing better than anybody. In the beginning of the pandemic, before doctors realized how common asymptomatic cases are, nursing homes tested only residents or staff with symptoms. That often allowed the coronavirus to spread widely before it was detected. Up to 40% of infected nursing home residents, even some who are very old and frail, never show symptoms, Mor said. Big outbreaks led to large numbers of deaths.