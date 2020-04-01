The number of people who may be cared for in the field hospitals creates a major logistical concern, too. Ideally, virus-negative patients who are not critically ill would go to the tents, to free up space in the well-equipped wards for COVID-19 treatment. But no matter who is housed in the tents, HUP will have to figure out how to bring water, electricity, toilets, and other infrastructure to the sites, possibly including “negative pressure” isolation units to prevent the spread of infection.