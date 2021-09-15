The gist: The drives to persuade the reluctant roll up their sleeves just got a significant booster shot from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It reported this week that breakthrough rates are quite low and that the unvaccinated have constituted nearly all of new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

—Anthony R. Wood (@woodt15, health@inquirer.com)

The vast majority of Pennsylvanians who have contracted the coronavirus in 2021 weren’t vaccinated, as were 97% of those who died, the state reported. The data wasn’t complete, since 55% of hospitals and 69% of acute-care facilities reported, but the trends were evident. The vaccines might be slightly less effective against the highly transmissible delta variant, but fully vaccinated people are still less likely to get sick with the virus. Read more about breakthrough cases in Pennsylvania.

In terms of breakthrough rates, the Moderna vaccine has performed best in Delaware.

Case numbers are way up in one group where many are ineligible for vaccines — school-age children.

What you need to know:

🏥 Obesity is a worsening epidemic in its own right, the CDC reports. That’s especially troublesome since it’s a major risk factor for those infected with the coronavirus.

🧑‍💼 At least 1.8 million U.S. workers would be subject to President Joe Biden’s vaccine or testing mandate. A union official wonders if that could that make some quit.

😷 Philly’s case rate has slowed, but don’t expect the mask mandates to go away just yet.

🏫 As school districts around Pennsylvania respond to Gov. Wolf’s mask mandate, one doctor offered free mass exemptions, and he got in trouble for it.

🧑‍⚕️ Pennsylvania granted waivers to let out-of-state practitioners treat patients in the commonwealth last year. The waivers are about to expire, and that could cause problems.

🏆 They’ve won so many awards they’ve pretty much lost count, but two Penn researchers instrumental in developing the COVID-19 vaccine just scored a big one.

🎒 Positive tests have driven at least three Philly schools to shut down temporarily.

Local coronavirus numbers

📈 Case numbers are down in Philly this week, but daily case counts statewide are continuing to rise. Track the latest data here.

Helpful resources

A dose of diversion: Happy news on happy hour

Happy hour is a great American institution. But how many truly dedicated employees can get to the bar by 5 p.m. on a weekday? In one of society’s more-significant advances, happy hour isn’t just for the workweek anymore. Here are the best places in Philly that offer early-bird deals on Saturdays and Sundays from Old City to West Philly to Fishtown.

🍺 At Glory Beer bar, the Bolivian chef adds snacks from his homeland.

🖼️ If you want to consumer some culture, here’s an insider’s guide to 22 Philly museums.

🎭 After the Eulogy, at Theater Exile, tells the stories of families affected by gun violence.

Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.