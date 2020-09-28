TL;DR: In-person school looks a lot different this year. My colleague Kristen Graham shares a look inside Nativity of Our Lord School in Warminster, which is open five days a week for in-person instruction. Women have been three times more likely than men to leave the workforce due to childcare disruptions in the pandemic. The calculations behind such decisions are complex, but mothers all seem to agree on one thing: It’s pushing them to the brink.
— Kelly O’Shea (@kelloshea, health@inquirer.com)
💉 Clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine designed by Plymouth Meeting-based Inovio were put on hold Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
🚚 Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Mobile Response Unit made its first stops in Philadelphia this weekend, bringing free testing, information, and bilingual support in hopes of reaching the city’s Latinx community.
🦃 The CDC recommends skipping large family dinners this Thanksgiving for smaller, virtual, or outdoor gatherings to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
👃 New Jersey is in line to get 2.6 million of the federal government’s rapid-result COVID-19 tests that produce results in 15 minutes, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.
📈 With an average of 40,000 new cases per day, the U.S. is “not in a good place” when it comes to taming the coronavirus heading into the fall and winter months, Anthony Fauci said Monday on Good Morning America.
🚒 The Atlantic City firefighters union sued the city and state after six firefighters tested positive last week for the coronavirus, potentially exposing 65 firefighters to the virus.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Women have been three times more likely than men to leave the workforce due to childcare disruptions in the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau found. The calculations behind such decisions are complex: In Cassie Gafford’s case, the risk of exposure at her job as a dentist was a deciding factor. But, she said, “I hate being part of that statistic.” For other women who are quitting work, the decision has come to be seen as a privilege. Mothers in wildly different positions all seem to agree on one thing: It’s pushing them to the brink.
In-person school looks much different this year. Preschoolers can’t share crayons. Lunch happens in the classroom. Children mostly stay in a single space, with art and music teachers hauling materials from room to room. Teachers can’t send children to the office to relay messages or drop off forms. One thing is certain: Pandemic education requires creativity. My colleague Kristen Graham shares a look inside Nativity of Our Lord School in Warminster, which is open five days a week for in-person instruction.
- Symptoms of COVID-19, flu, common cold, and allergies can overlap. How to tell the difference.
- If you’ve hit a COVID-19 wall, here are ways to cope.
- The coronavirus is mainly transmitted through the air. Here’s how to tell if your ventilation is OK.
- How does the virus affect your entire body?
- Need a socially-distanced date idea? Try one of these 6 activities.
Philly’s classical music season is in full swing, albeit smaller this year. My colleague Peter Dobrin reports that some ensembles are presenting in an entirely online format, while others are doing concerts before a small live audience. But most groups, faced with normal operations on hold, have no choice but to try new ideas. Here is a list of what you can expect this fall.
👰 The pandemic has a steep price tag for couples’ whose wedding dreams were put on hold. Here’s how some have handled refunds.
⛳ Golf is booming during the pandemic. Rounds in the Philadelphia metropolitan area were up 26.8% in July, the most recent month statistics were available.
😔 Quarantine is an emotional tipping point for teens, an adolescent-medicine specialist writes. Here’s what parents can do to help them.
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- Stat has produced a layperson’s guide to how — and when — a COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized.
- The New York Times chronicles the trials of so-called 'long haulers’: those who survived the coronavirus, but never got well.
- Some COVID-19 rule-breakers could be narcissists, experts told The Washington Post. Here’s how to approach them.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.