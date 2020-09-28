Women have been three times more likely than men to leave the workforce due to childcare disruptions in the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau found. The calculations behind such decisions are complex: In Cassie Gafford’s case, the risk of exposure at her job as a dentist was a deciding factor. But, she said, “I hate being part of that statistic.” For other women who are quitting work, the decision has come to be seen as a privilege. Mothers in wildly different positions all seem to agree on one thing: It’s pushing them to the brink.