Since May, COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania has steadily increased, while the percentage of positive tests has steadily fallen. These reassuring trends are even more striking in New Jersey. Both states now report that their positivity rate has been below 5% for at least 14 days — the benchmark for having transmission under control. But wait. Pandemic monitors such as Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center consistently say Pennsylvania’s positivity rate is almost twice as high as the state says. My colleague Marie McCullough explains what’s behind this positively puzzling situation.