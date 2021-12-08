The gist: A Philadelphia man tested positive late last week for the omicron variant, adding Pennsylvania to the growing list of U.S. states to detect the emerging variant. New Jersey also confirmed its first case.

“It is not unexpected that we would see omicron here in Philadelphia,” said Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole. Scientists said omicron was likely previously circulating in the United States and just hadn’t been detected. Because it’s so new, there’s still a lot that we don’t know about the variant yet. But good news emerged Wednesday when Pfizer released a preliminary lab study that found a booster dose of its vaccine may offer important protection against omicron.

Pennsylvania had the highest daily average number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the country on Wednesday, with spikes mostly in central and western regions. The Philadelphia region had the lowest case and hospitalization rates. But statewide the daily rates were the highest they have been since January, with the number of hospitalized patients increasing nearly 10% in a week and ICU beds getting increasingly full. “The trends are unsettling,” said Delaware County medical director Lisa O’Mahony. Read more here about the latest increases.

👵🏼 Are nursing home residents getting badly needed COVID-19 boosters? Here’s why it’s hard to tell.

💉 Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center found injections of monoclonal antibodies, an easier way to administer than intravenously, were just as effective and allowed the health system to treat more COVID-19 patients.

🏥 As demand for kids’ COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed, first lady Jill Biden visited a CHOP clinic in West Philadelphia last week to encourage kids and parents to get the shot.

🤔 As more indoor venues require proof of vaccination for entrance, scientists and public health officials wonder: Is it time to change the definition of “fully vaccinated?”

📈 COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing in Philadelphia, with 94% of adult residents having received at least one dose. Track the latest data here.

Between COVID-19 anxieties and colder weather tempting us to stay indoors, now is the perfect time to build your own home gym. In just 10 minutes browsing around a popular discount department store, our fitness columnists walked away with five all-star workout staples for less than $50.

“Nutcracker is a perfect test to see if the people are ready to go back to the theater. We’re starting to see that they are,” Philadelphia Ballet artistic director Angel Corella said on the return of Nutcracker after a two-year hiatus.

