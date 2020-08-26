New Jersey will allow gyms to reopen Sept. 1, Gov. Phil Murphy announced today, with rules like capacity limits, mandated mask wearing, and, well-maintained logs so that contact tracers can track people efficiently in the event of an outbreak. Murphy thanked responsible gym owners, and criticized ‘knuckleheads,” in an apparent reference to the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, where the owners have repeatedly reopened in defiance of state guidelines. “Gyms are among the most challenging of indoor environments,” Murphy said. “But given where we are in this fight, we believe we are ready to take this step forward. I know this has been a long time coming.”