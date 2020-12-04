TL;DR: Some Philadelphians are waiting weeks before receiving their coronavirus test results, while public health experts recommend people who do get tested should received their results within 24 to 48 hours because while waiting for results, they could potentially expose others in the community to the virus. “It took 17 phone calls and I was on hold for hours. By the 14th day, I still hadn’t gotten my result back,” one Philadelphian told my colleague Bethany Ao. Check out the app that helps jobless workers avoid hours of busy signals at the Pa. unemployment office.