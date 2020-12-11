TL;DR: Pennsylvania officials announced new coronavirus restrictions this week to go effect tomorrow and last until Jan. 4, the strictest regulations since the commonwealth’s springtime stay-at-home order. Read a breakdown here. At least a dozen gyms and restaurants around Pennsylvania have said they plan to stay open in violation of the new regulations.
🚫 Delaware also enacted new COVID-19 restrictions, which include a nightly curfew for restaurants and bars and capacity reductions for retail stores and businesses.
🚨 A surge of new COVID cases in Philadelphia left more than 500 cops unable to work last week, according to department data.
😷 An outside advisory committee to the U.S. Food Food and Drug Administration has recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use authorization, clearing the way for final FDA approval soon. And the vaccine is expected to arrive in New Jersey within days, meaning that healthcare workers will start receiving the vaccines next week.
🏥 In the Philly area, COVID-19 cases are rising fastest in Camden. Health workers are going door-to-door to stop the surge.
At least a dozen gyms and restaurants around Pennsylvania have said they plan to stay open in violation of Gov. Tom Wolf’s new restrictions set to take effect Saturday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to surge. Small business have been hit particularly hard by pandemic-related closure orders and some said it is cheaper to pay fines instead of closing.
- The New York Times reports how the vaccine will get from the lab to you.
- Small-business owners in Montgomery and Delaware Counties are fearing that the state’s new COVID-19 restrictions “will sink them,” WHYY reports.
- A February conference in Boston has been linked to as many as 300,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide, according to a new study, the Boston Globe reports.
