The highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom has been detected in a woman who is in her 50s and a resident of both Philadelphia and Bucks Counties, officials announced Friday. This is the second time the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus has been found in Pennsylvania, following a Dauphin County case last week. However, researchers have said the variant does not appear to make people sicker, and it has not changed so much that the vaccines will not work. “Everyone in the area should take this information as a reminder to be even more consistent in wearing masks and keeping distance from others,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley.