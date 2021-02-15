In recent weeks, U.S. coronavirus case data has sent some encouraging signals: The rate of newly recorded infections is plummeting from coast to coast and the worst surge yet is finally relenting. That trend is on display in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. But scientists are split on why the decrease is happening. Some point to the quickening pace of coronavirus vaccine administration, others chalk it up to social distancing measures. A former CDC director endorsed the idea that Americans are now seeing the effect of their good behavior — not of increased vaccinations. However, experts note the country’s numbers are still higher than they were during the spring and summer and we’re not out of the woods.