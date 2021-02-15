TL;DR: The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to bring President joe Biden’s stimulus proposal to a vote the week of Feb. 22. Here’s who would get $1,400 and other stimulus questions, answered. In recent weeks, U.S. coronavirus case data has sent some encouraging signals: The rate of newly recorded infections is plummeting from coast to coast and the worst surge is relenting. But scientists are split on why the decrease is happening.
— Kelly O’Shea (@kelloshea, health@inquirer.com)
💉 The Pennsylvania Department of Health plans to remove primary care providers from the list of those permitted to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors’ groups say that’s a bad move.
👎 Pennsylvania failed to deliver millions in federal coronavirus rent relief to tenants in dire need of assistance. Instead, the money was largely used for the payroll of the state Department of Corrections.
🧬 The makers of COVID-19 vaccines offered good news Monday, saying their products could be tweaked if coronavirus variants get worse.
💰 An economist explains how COVID-19 could kill Philly’s wage tax and take down the city’s finances.
🔐 Retail landlord PREIT is suing Regal Cinemas at the Moorestown and Cumberland malls, alleging unpaid rent during pandemic.
📰 What’s going on in your county or neighborhood? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties and Philly neighborhoods mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to bring President Joe Biden’s stimulus proposal to a vote the week of Feb. 22. The Senate then has to vote, and any final package likely would be signed by the president in mid-March. Days after his signature, checks and debit cards would go out in the mail or into banks accounts through direct deposit. The third round of $1,400 payments would go to single people who earned up to $75,000 and $2,800 would go to couples who earned up to $150,000. Payments would taper down for those incomes above those levels. Learn more on who’s eligible and potential tax rebates here.
In recent weeks, U.S. coronavirus case data has sent some encouraging signals: The rate of newly recorded infections is plummeting from coast to coast and the worst surge yet is finally relenting. That trend is on display in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. But scientists are split on why the decrease is happening. Some point to the quickening pace of coronavirus vaccine administration, others chalk it up to social distancing measures. A former CDC director endorsed the idea that Americans are now seeing the effect of their good behavior — not of increased vaccinations. However, experts note the country’s numbers are still higher than they were during the spring and summer and we’re not out of the woods.
- Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Philly area? Use our lookup tool.
- Symptoms of COVID-19, flu, common cold, and allergies can overlap. How to tell the difference.
- What to know about face masks, including whether to double up and when it might be time to replace yours.
- Here’s how to avoid coronavirus vaccine scams.
- An illustrated guide to how the COVID-19 vaccines work.
When artist Michele Tremblay was diagnosed with leukemia in February 2017, her first stay at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital lasted 28 days. The view from her third-floor room on the oncology unit was dreary and demotivating. After she recovered, Tremblay created a mural of flowers for the building across the street so that patients and caregivers on Jefferson’s oncology floor would have something beautiful to look at.
🖍️ The best kids events in Philly this week include a new exhibit at The Franklin Institute and more.
🥡 Continue the Lunar New Year celebrations with this spring roll recipe from Philly chef Kiki Aranita.
❤️ See photos from Valentine’s Day in Haddonfield, where 24 married couples renewed their vows.
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- People over 75 are first in line to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But in this Tennessee county, the average Black person doesn’t live that long, ProPublica reports.
- The Washington Post explains how pandemics have contributed to a rise in extremism.
- Can Pfizer and Moderna end the pandemic by sharing their vaccine designs? Kaiser Health News says it’s not that simple.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.