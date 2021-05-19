Philadelphia will lift its outdoor mask mandate on Friday for people who are fully vaccinated, but masks will be required indoors at least until June 11, Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole announced Wednesday.

Bettigole said masks will no longer be required at outdoor gatherings of any kind for people who are vaccinated.

”You can go to a ballgame without a mask,” she said.

Bettigole said the new guidance comes after city officials reviewed last week’s guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. But the indoor mask mandate will remain in place for now, she said, because there are still many residents who are not yet vaccinated -- especially young residents of color.

If Covid-19 case counts, hospitalizations and vaccination rates and all continue to improve, Bettigole said, the city will lift its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people on June 11, the same date that all other coronavirus restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

”Fully vaccinated people can go back to normal no masks,” she said. “No restrictions. If that’s not a reason to get vaccinated today I don’t know what is.”