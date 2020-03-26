Philadelphia City Council members on Thursday added a provision to an emergency coronavirus spending bill that would give them $400,000 to spend as they see fit.
Tacked on as an amendment to the $85 million emergency funding bill requested by Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, the provision was approved as council reconvened, although privately, for the first time since the pandemic shut down the city government.
Although the city’s coronavirus response has so far been handled by the executive branch, Council President Darrell L. Clarke told reporters after Thursday’s meeting the $400,000 would be used to “get the word out about this coronavirus” and encourage residents to practice social distancing. He did not have additional details about spending the money.
On the same conference call, Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez said residents may be more likely to heed the guidance from the city if the messaging comes directly from their representatives in City Council.
“I can tell you that in districts like mine people are not listening," she said. "We’ve had situations at parks, people hanging out in front of houses.”
Some of the $85 million would go to city grants and loans for small businesses, Council members said. Quiñones Sánchez said that the city has received applications already for more than $10 million from local businesses.
Most of those requests are “micro-loans” for small businesses, Councilmember Cherelle Parker said; 1,093 of the 1,760 requests were from businesses with annual profits below $500,000.
Lawmakers plan to return to work next week to give the spending bill final approval.
Council has not found a legal way to approve legislation without meeting in person, but it has taken steps to enforce social distancing practices, including preventing members of the public or media from joining lawmakers in Council chambers. Public comment was collected online prior to Thursday’s meetings.
Council members sat in their desks as usual in City Council chambers Thursday. At least one member was wearing gloves.
This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.