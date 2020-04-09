“It is our understanding that only individuals residing within 50 miles of each site are eligible to be tested. This leaves over one million New Jerseyans out of range from receiving a test at any federally resourced facility,” the congressional delegation wrote to FEMA in a bipartisan letter March 27. “As you know, seniors are among the most vulnerable groups of people to COVID-19; approximately 8 out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. occurred in adults aged 65 years and older. The southern region of New Jersey has numerous townships which are among the localities with the highest percentage of seniors in the entire state.”