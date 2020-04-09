New Jersey officials are pressing the Federal Emergency Response Agency to open a coronavirus testing site in South Jersey as they watch positive cases soar in that part of the state, and note that the two existing FEMA sites are farther north.
That arrangement has left county officials and hospitals to run testing sites in places like Camden and Burlington counties, New Jersey lawmakers said, but they argue that local governments don’t have the same manpower, equipment and resources FEMA can deploy.
Though South Jersey accounts for only 11% so far of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, lawmakers worry that the many retirees who live in the southern shore areas are among the people most vulnerable to the virus.
“We’re seeing just over the last seven days upwards of a 300% increase in positive cases in Burlington County and Ocean County. We’re seeing just a tremendous increase and we really need to make sure we’re on top of this,” U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat whose district includes both counties, said in an interview Tuesday.
Officials in those areas, he said, “are constantly talking to me about the difficulties of having a steady stream of test kits, of having the personal protective equipment needed for the workers at the test sites." He added: “We’re not going to ever get to the scale that we need to adequately understand and reliably understand the impact of this virus at South Jersey and the shore until we get the federal government involved.”
Kim and the entire New Jersey congressional delegation, along with both of the state’s senators, wrote to FEMA in late March asking for the emergency response agency to open a third testing site in the state, backing a push from Gov. Phil Murphy.
Kim pressed the issue with FEMA’s regional director Tuesday during a conference call with the state’s congressional delegation. Though Kim got no commitment, he is scheduled to appear with Murphy at a news conference Thursday afternoon, where the topic is likely to come up again.
North Jersey is the epicenter of the state’s outbreak, accounting for two-thirds of the cases in the state, and nearly 70% of total fatalities. South Jersey accounts for 11% each of the state’s cases and death toll. Burlington and Ocean counties had seen 118 deaths as of Thursday, out of 1,504 statewide, according to state data.
Since the early days of the state’s response to the pandemic, Murphy has actively sought FEMA’s help to set up mobile testing sites in North Jersey. The agency opened its first mobile testing site in Bergen County March 20. It was flooded with residents, causing the site to shut down temporarily after testing nearly 600 people.
Three days later, a site in Holmdel began operating. Murphy has secured an arrangement with federal officials so FEMA can run these sites until May 31.
FEMA’s testing sites have filled a critical demand in North Jersey. Each can collect up to 500 samples per day and turn around test results in two to five days. Health officials have said this scale of testing is crucial to taming the pandemic by giving epidemiologists data on how to adapt the state’s response to the virus’ spread.
But their locations in the state’s current hot spots have left South Jersey without adequate resources, federal lawmakers say. Holmdel, the closer of the two FEMA testing sites, is some 70 miles north of Camden and more than 80 miles from Atlantic City.
“It is our understanding that only individuals residing within 50 miles of each site are eligible to be tested. This leaves over one million New Jerseyans out of range from receiving a test at any federally resourced facility,” the congressional delegation wrote to FEMA in a bipartisan letter March 27. “As you know, seniors are among the most vulnerable groups of people to COVID-19; approximately 8 out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. occurred in adults aged 65 years and older. The southern region of New Jersey has numerous townships which are among the localities with the highest percentage of seniors in the entire state.”
Overall New Jersey has been ravaged by the coronavirus more than any other state in the nation, except New York. More than 47,000 people have tested positive for the disease, while more than 1,500 have died.