National signing day 2024: What to know about Philly-area college football recruits

Across the country, high school football recruits in the class of 2025 will be able to make their college commitments official Wednesday as the early signing period begins.

This year, more than 25 local players plan to extend their careers at the next level in FBS and Ivy League programs.

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s planning on heading where:

The area’s top prospects

The signing period Wednesday marks the earliest date in NCAA history in which athletes can put pen to paper, and some of the area’s top recruits intend to make their pledges official.

The region’s top-ranked prospect is Spring-Ford quarterback Matt Zollers, who suffered a season-ending injury when he dislocated his left ankle during a game in September. Zollers will sign with Missouri. The four-star player, who’s ranked No. 2 in Pennsylvania by 247Sports, intends on enrolling early at Missouri in January and is expected to make full recovery before the next college season.

St. Joseph’s Prep, which will play in the PIAA Class 6A final Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School, has four prospects ranked among the top 15 in the state, and all are heading to highly touted programs.

Defensive lineman Maxwell Roy, who has been sidelined after suffering a torn ACL during wrestling season, has been committed to Ohio State since July. He’ll be joined by Hawks teammate Isaiah West in Columbus. The running back initially made his pledge to Kentucky but reopened his recruitment in May, then flipped his decision to the Buckeyes in June.

Prep linebacker Anthony Sacca, the son of former Penn State quarterback Tony Sacca, intends to head to Notre Dame. Fellow Hawks linebacker Cameron Smith will join the Nittany Lions, where he’ll become teammates with Imhotep Charter running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman, who withdrew his pledge from Georgia last December.

In South Jersey, Cameron Miller and Marcus Upton are ranked No. 12 and No. 14 in the state, respectively by 247Sports. Both star at Winslow Township, which will play Wednesday in the NJSIAA Group 4 state final against Phillipsburg.

Miller, a receiver, is committed to Wisconsin, while Upton, a safety, will sign with Boston College.

Uncommitted players

Imhotep Charter edge rusher Zahir Mathis, the fourth-ranked player in the state by 247Sports, announced last month that he was reopening his recruitment after being committed to Ohio State since January. Mathis said on social media that he does not plan to sign during the early period. Penn State and Michigan reportedly have targeted Mathis, although he has noted that the Buckeyes “are still a top school for me.”

Here are some other recruits who hold scholarship offers and are still searching for the right program:

Thomas Barr, Haverford School, offensive lineman Zade Johnson, Malvern Prep, defensive back/wide receiver Jack Leuthe, La Salle, linebacker Justin Hawkins, La Salle, cornerback Azir Lee, Camden, defensive back/wide receiver

Who’s staying local?

Three recruits — tight end Sean Welde of Camden Catholic, wide receiver Braden Reed of Pope John Paul II, and wide receiver D’Hani Cobbs of Camden — intend on joining Villanova, which will play in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

Delsea senior Daniel Russo plans on joining Penn next year. The fullback/linebacker won a state title and was named first-team all-state last season.

St. Joe’s Prep’s Rameir Hardy is the only local player committed to Temple, but after the firing of coach Stan Drayton, it’s uncertain whether the receiver will sign with newly hired K.C. Keeler’s recruiting class. Hardy announced his commitment to the Owls in July.

Service academies

Two athletes will team up at West Point. Daniel Adefolarin, an edge rusher at Neumann Goretti, announced his commitment to Army in June. Downingtown West defensive back Darian Smith made his decision in July. Smith helped the Whippets to a District 1 championship and a semifinal appearance in the PIAA Class 6A playoffs this year.

Malvern Prep’s Jake Bauer is heading to Navy. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker was named the Inter-Academic League’s MVP last month. Offensive tackle Aris Drake of Twin Valley also plans to attend Navy.

Other FBS commitments