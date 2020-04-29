Under federal labor law, most workers have a right to unionize — but it’s not easy: Employers spend hundreds of millions of dollars on anti-union campaigns every year and routinely face allegations of breaking the law by firing workers who try to unionize. There have been rising instances of these allegations during the pandemic. It’s hard to prove a worker has been fired or retaliated against for unionizing, so federal protections are not often enforced. And when they are, those cases can take months or longer to settle.