The effort is the latest example of young, mission-oriented workers deciding to form a union to bargain for stronger protections on the job — a notable development since union membership has fallen since the 50s. Today, one in 10 Americans are union members. In the last year in Philadelphia, public defenders, health center workers, and journalists have chosen to unionize. The wave is part of a broader trend of worker activism at a time when the wages of American workers have stagnated as productivity has grown.