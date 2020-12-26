On the spring day when Capt. Pati Marsh, 65, retired as an American Airlines pilot, Inquirer reporter Mari Schaefer was at Philadelphia International Airport to capture the jubilant, final landing in an extraordinary career. When Marsh joined the commercial airline industry four decades ago, she was only the 10th female pilot hired by USAir (which merged with American in 2015). Year in and year out, Marsh belied the sexism of the male-dominated aviation industry, which once denied women the right to command a cockpit, and earned the admiration and respect of her peers. “There are going to be all kinds of reasons you can’t do something you’d like to do,” Marsh said. “The message is to persist, just keep trying, and do not take ‘no’ for an answer. Go over those mountains — do whatever it takes.”