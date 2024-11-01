🌌 Stargazing 101 | Outdoorsy Newsletter

In today’s edition:

A sky full of stars: A beginner’s guide to stargazing near Philadelphia. Your foliage update: This might be your last chance to go leaf peeping before they fade and fall for the winter. Healing American chestnuts: Researchers and volunteers hope to restore the former king of Pennsylvania’s forests.

Carl Sagan described the universe as “the greatest of mysteries.”

What’s out there? If you’ve ever been curious about the night sky, here’s your sign to start stargazing. This guide covers:

🔭 The best places to stargaze near (and far) from here

🔭 All the necessary equipment

🔭 Tips to understand light pollution

🔭 Our pick of the top apps to help identify what’s in the sky

Hear from experts on how to get the most out of stargazing in our area.

Consider this your last call on catching autumnal colors in our area.

Our county-by-county tracker shows you exactly where to go see what remains of these seasonal shades across the Keystone State. The guide indicated when leaves were:

🟢 not yet changed

🟡 starting to change

🟠 near peak

🔴 at peak

Now, pretty much the entire state is either:

🟤 starting to fade

⚪ past peak

Right now: The leaves in Philadelphia and surrounding counties might be 🟤 starting to fade 🟤 (meaning they still have color, but won’t last more than a few days).

There are still areas where the colors are still vibrant and the trees aren’t bare. Check our map to see where you can still admire the foliage before it goes ⚪ past peak ⚪ (meaning all or nearly all color is gone).

Sunlight filtered through the overstory of a thick Pennsylvania forest and a few rays fell upon the long, serrated leaves of the American chestnut trees down below.

The higher Mike Manes, 78, hiked, here on the Appalachian Trail, the more chestnut trees he saw. Most weren’t very tall or wide, but they weren’t exactly young either. These trees, once the king of American forests in the Northeast, weren’t born from new seeds. They had risen from older roots below the soil, thin sprouts trying to reclaim their kingdom from an unstoppable foe they’ve been battling for over a century.

“I see one over there, but it’s dead,” said Manes, a volunteer with the American Chestnut Foundation.

In the 19th century, there were up to 4 billion chestnut trees in the United States, making them the most dominant hardwood tree in the East. The Indigenous people in those lands called them the “grandfathers,” as they often grew over 100 feet tall and dominated the canopy. Historians called chestnuts a “cradle-to-grave” tree, their rot-resistant wood once used for building cribs, homes, and coffins for centuries. Its seeds, encased in large prickly burrs, fed just about every living thing in the nation.

“They were the most dominant tree in the Pennsylvania woods,” Manes said. — Jason Nark

Read on to learn more about the blight that has ravaged the American chestnut and efforts to restore the former king of Pennsylvania’s forests.

I captured this scene one gorgeous autumn morning this week.

🌳 Your outdoorsy experience

Outdoorsy reader Michelle Young sent in these beautiful images with this message to guide us through her favorite spots:

Down the Shore, I enjoy walking along the seawall in Anglesea, taking the trails to the beach at Cape May Lighthouse, late night walks in the off season in North Wildwood or just driving with the windows open through the woods along Rt 347 or Rt 49. Almost 10 years ago my son moved to “Happy Valley” area, which is a whole different level of peacefulness. During the ride there, once you pass Harrisburg the scenery is beautiful. Driving along the Susquehanna River, with the mountains in the distance, stopping off at Fort Hunter Mansion and Park to stretch our legs, take in the scenery of the river along with the architecture of the Rockville Bridge, back in the car to pass the miniature Statue of Liberty and then through the “Seven Mountains” area to our destination. Once there, we make it a point to visit a new park each time we go. My favorite is Bald Eagle State Park which is just breathtaking, just standing lakeside or walking a trail, taking in the smells and sounds of nature.

We’ve explored so much of our region together this season:

🧗 We tried rock climbing, camping, biking, and hiking

🛶 We tent kayaking, canoeing, and fishing, and took a dip to beat the heat

🐦 We toured the John Heinz refuge, the Pine Barrens, and the Delaware Water Gap

🍎 We picked pumpkins, apples, and berries, and enjoyed goodies at farmers markets

🥾 We tested our stamina on more intense adventures, then stopped for peace and quiet in some of the most serene spots

🕷️ Learned about the creatures that share nature with us, from birds to ticks, to oysters and beavers — and we can’t forget the Jorō spider

