🍎 Apples await | Outdoorsy Newsletter

Sweater weather may be a bit in flux right now, but we’re still in the mood to bake pies and sip on some cider. First, we need apples.

There are plenty of orchards in the Philadelphia region to find fresh batches of the yummy fruit. To help you ring in apple-picking season, we narrowed down the top 10 farms to visit.

Our list goes in order from closest to farthest from Philly. Here’s a preview:

🍏 At Duffield’s Farm in Sewell, pick-your-own Red and Golden Delicious apples, then take a hayride and snack on apple cider doughnuts.

🍎 Linvilla Orchards in Delco lets you fill a two-quart bag for $11 per person. You’ll have over 25 different types of apples to choose from.

🍏 Highland Orchards in Chester County will have more than 40 varieties of apples like Mutsu, Gala, and Pink Lady.

Pro-tip for all apple adventures: Call ahead or check online to confirm what’s available at your farm.

See the rest of our favorite apple picking spots.

🎤 Now we’re passing the microphone to environmental reporter Frank Kummer.

Chef Scott Harrison of Boatyard Bar & Grill in Annapolis, Md., has taken on a dual mission in recent years: aid in restoration of the Chesapeake Bay by elevating the invasive blue catfish as a culinary star.

The restaurant’s menu showcases the versatility of the fish, featuring it as filleted, stuffed, smoked in a dip, prepared as croquettes, or placed in a po’boy with Cajun remoulade.

Harrison says the fish is easy to prepare and can be panfried, sauteed, or broiled. The flaky, mild-tasting flesh resembles that of striped bass, he said.

“We’re pushing hard to try and get this fish out of the water and create more of a better view of it from the prospective customer,” Harrison said. “Blue catfish is a great fish to eat.”

August has been designated Catfish Month around the Chesapeake Bay, where restaurants are encouraged to feature the fish on their menus as a way of protecting the region’s iconic blue crabs. — Frank Kummer

Learn how invasive blue catfish play a role in accelerating the blue crab’s population decline.

Meet the Greens — their name says it all.

On their quarter-acre property, Beth and Marshall Green created a lush retreat filled with vibrant plants and flowers, whimsical lawn ornaments, and even a greenhouse to keep things thriving through the winter. Beth said that in retirement, she found “a new passion” for gardening.

Take a look at their lush landscape here.

Calder Gardens, a new public space dedicated the work of Philly-born sculptor Alexander Calder, officially opens this Sunday. Take a virtual, 360-degree tour of the exhibition and cave-like structure.

