Bucks County law-enforcement authorities on Thursday announced a new program that aims to pair police officers with county social workers and divert people in need of social services away from the criminal justice system.
The announcement was made at an afternoon news conference with Bucks County Commissioners Diane Ellis-Marseglia and Gene DiGirolamo, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, and Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran.
The program, a two-year pilot effort, aims to reduce the amount of time police spend on social service-related calls, authorities said. Data on the program will be collected to determine whether it is effective and should be expanded.
Bucks officials’ decision to pair police with social workers in certain cases comes amid a movement to reform the way officers respond to 911 calls that could instead be handled by or in collaboration with social or mental-health workers.
”By shifting social service issues to social workers, we simultaneously improve our emergency response while allowing our police to do the job they are trained to do: law enforcement,” Marseglia said. “As a commissioner and a social worker, this is one of the proudest moments I have shared with the county.”
As part of the program, two county social workers will be based out of the Bensalem Police Department, where Thursday’s news conference was held. The department is largest in the county.
The social workers will assist police in dealing with mental-health, domestic and substance-abuse issues and in certain situations, will go out to the scene with police.
The goal is also to divert some of the cases away from arrests and instead connect people in need to services such as mental-health counseling, drug rehabilitation, youth counseling, or shelter or housing programs.
Marseglia, chair of the county commissioners and a clinical social worker, previously worked with children and families in Bucks County for more than two decades, and DiGirolamo served as a state representative for 25 years, where he advocated for people with drug and alcohol rehabilitation needs.
In Philadelphia, a new city program launched in October to place a behavioral health specialist in the police dispatch center aimed to better identify 911 calls that involve mental health issues and offer services to those residents — instead of arresting them. The initiative includes a co-responder program, in which clinical staff and police can work together to respond to such calls.
But the program only operated during limited hours, and the assigned counselor was not in the radio room at the time of the Oct. 26 calls to 911 by a neighbor and family members of Walter Wallace Jr. asking for police to respond to reports that he was fighting his parents and hitting his mother at the family’s West Philadelphia home.
Two Philadelphia police officers who arrived outside the home fatally shot Wallace, 27, who was armed with a knife as he walked toward them and didn’t drop the weapon after repeatedly being ordered to do so.
The 911 dispatch recordings that were made public included no mention of Wallace’s mental health history, but his family has said that he suffered from mental-health issues. The executive director of a West Philadelphia mental health crisis response center has also said that Wallace had regularly used the outpatient center’s services and had recently resumed treatment before his death.