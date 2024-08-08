More Debby-related downpours are coming, with ‘isolated tornadoes’ possible Friday, forecasters say

The core of Debby’s remnants are due to pass well to the west of Philly on Friday, and that could put the region is an especially dicey position, forecasters are warning, with the potential for “isolated tornadoes.”

While the heaviest rains are likely to fall well to the north and west, Philadelphia should expect at least 1 to 2 inches of rain, more in areas that end up under downpours.

And with winds perhaps gusting to 50 mph, and 55 mph or even higher at the Shore on Friday, power outages may be in play. The soils are moist from those heavy antecedent rains, and the trees would be vulnerable.

On Thursday, Debby’s center still was hundreds of miles away, inland of South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center reported, and preparing to make a radical move northward. Its sprinkler-system like rain bands already spreading across the region.

As Debby’s leftovers approach central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia will be on the volatile and dangerous east side of the storm’s core, where the air is especially volatile, meteorologists say.

“There’s certainly growing concern for tornadoes tomorrow,” Mike Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, said Thursday. “We could see a couple of isolated tornadoes.”

What to expect in the next two days

Short-lived Debby-related rain bands already have spiraled toward the region and more are expected throughout the day with temperatures in the 70s — which would mark the first time since June 11 that the daily high failed to reach 80 in Phllly.

Drenching downpours Thursday aren’t out of the question, said Dave Dombek, senior metrologist with AccuWeather Inc.

But more likely, said the weather service’s Lee, during the early-morning hours of Friday “is when we could see the first round of moderate to heavy rainfall coming through.”

Winds circulate counterclockwise around centers of storms, and on Friday afternoon, breezes from the south and southeast will intensify in the Philly region. Showers are likely throughout the day with thunderstorms possible into early Saturday.

“The environment will increasingly have similarities to a tropical environment, with high precipitable water values and very deep warm cloud layers, so localized flash flooding is possible,” the weather service says.

“You’re working with a lot of juice in the atmosphere,” said Dombek.

What’s so bad about being on the east side of Debby?

Disruptive weather can spiral around all sides of a tropical storm; however, the areas east of the center are especially prone to unwanted atmospheric drama, said Dombek.

To the east, he said, “you get a lot of spin the atmosphere.” The air is considerably more unstable — thus more prone to severe thunderstorms that can spawn twisters — than it is to the north and west of the center, where steadier rains are more likely. In fact, the highest amounts are likely to fall in central Pennsylvania and the front range of the Appalachians, said Paul Dorian, a meteorologist with Arcfield Weather, who is based in Valley Forge.

By contrast, said AccuWeather’s Dombek, while rains amounts may be less on the east side, “You’ve got a lot of spin in the atmosphere.”

Generally, the east also is the windier side, said Dombek. The mainland could experience gusts up to 50, perhaps higher than that at the Shore where the land is flatter and less friction is available to impeded the winds.

What to expect during the weekend

Coming soon is a weekend that would be almost too good to be August, computer models and meteorologists agree.

Along with the changes in the track forecast, Debby’s remnants are due to speed toward Canada faster than previous forecasts suggested, which means they will be vacating the region sooner than expected.

The forecasts call for the sun to rule Saturday and Sunday with comfortable temperatures in the 80s, the air drying out, and the winds backing off. Those conditions are due to persist for the next several days with nothing to fear but the next tropical-storm threat itself, whenever that might arise.