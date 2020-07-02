It’s Independence Day; one that comes at a very unusual time. This year, everything feels a little different, from hanging out with people, to fireworks, to this particular moment in this country’s history. This week, we have some ways to celebrate and relax this weekend.
Stay healthy, stay safe, and, as much as possible, it’s still a good idea to stay home.
- What’s actually open in Philly during the modified green phase? by Grace Dickinson
- How dangerous are public bathrooms? by Elizabeth Wellington
- How does outdoor dining work now? by Nick Vadala
- Will gyms really be safe? by Grace Dickinson
- How does the green phase work if you’re high risk? by Grace Dickinson
» SEARCH OUR FAQ: Your coronavirus questions, answered
- Forget the Fourth of July, fireworks seem to be the soundtrack of the summer. If you’re annoyed by the constant cacophony, here are what the actual rules are and what you can do. And if your pet is super freaked out by all the pyrotechnics, here’s how to calm them down.
- We’ve got the best online events this week, including Fourth of July concerts galore and more: inquirer.com/calendar. And our kids calendar is updated every Sunday with ways to keep the kids occupied while you work: inquirer.com/kidscalendar.
- How to do summer better this year: Everything you need to know about making the most of this summer is all here in one place: inquirer.com/topic/summer, and we’re adding more stories every week.
We still have movie night. And even though we can’t go to a movie theater right now, there are lots of ways to get your cinema fix. Nick Vadala rounded up some options:
- Go to a drive in. There are a dozen old-school drive-ins close to Philly. Think: old school screens; classics from the snack bar; making out in the car is also definitely an option. Plenty of nearby screens show movies new and old, including old-school classics like Jaws, Beetlejuice and Footloose, and newer hits like The Avengers and Zootopia. Others have special events, like recent fearfest Zombiefest IV.
- Make your own outdoor cinema. Want to move movie night outside? It’s not that hard. We have a rundown of the gear you need and how to set it up. It can be done cheap and simple with your TV or a projector, some speakers (or headphones) and an improvised screen, or, if you want a ready-made solution, some companies rent all the gear you need for your own backyard film festival. Then all you have to do is make popcorn.
» READ MORE: How to set up an outdoor movie theater
» READ MORE: 12 drive-in movie theaters near Philly
There are lots of ways to make it festive, and stay cool this year, Philly. Here are the Fourth of July recipes that are on our lists this weekend:
- Make a popsicle. Jamila Robinson has cool advice on how to make fruit pops, layered pops, creamy pops, with recipes. Make them pretty with fresh fruit or flower petals, and they’re the perfect snack for outdoor, socially distanced backyard hangs in the heat. Our favorite tip: Don’t store the pops in the molds because you’ll have a hard time removing them. Instead, put them in zipper bags where they will keep about two weeks.
- Make your own slushies. Whether you’re looking for frozen cocktails or mocktails, it’s actually pretty easy to make these summery drinks. Grace Dickinson has some thirst-inducing recipes, including for a pineapple-ginger slushie, watermelon spritz and, of course, frosé. Our favorite tip: Make the crushed ice first, by blitzing cubes in a food processor or blender and then draining the excess water before you make your drink: You want to keep your drink blending time to a minimum, because the blades heat up and will spoil that frozen goodness.