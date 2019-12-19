Norcross had come to testify about a controversial tax incentive program he has been accused of manipulating. He has denied wrongdoing. Altman, his most vocal critic, came with a cadre of supporters to confront him. She ended up being dragged out of the hearing room in Trenton by state troopers for no apparent reason, and later was issued a citation. The incident was captured by reporters on photo and video and reverberated across social media.