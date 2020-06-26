The union campaign, which started before the city went into lockdown mid-March, reveals a window into the challenges and opportunities for union organizing during a pandemic. As thousands of workers across the region were laid off and others were forced to report to work throughout the early stages of lockdown, workers — both union and nonunion — have organized to fight for safer working conditions, lobby the government for stronger protections, and pressure their employers to change their ways. But much of the pandemic organizing in the region so far has not culminated in unionization.