Three more Jersey Shore beaches reopened on Saturday in a practice run for the coming Memorial Day weekend, with families and couples generally following the rules and staying apart from others. But thousands who crowded the Ocean City boardwalk ignored social-distancing safety protocols, standing close and even brushing against one another as the Shore readied for an uncertain summer season.
The glorious weather drew surging numbers onto the boardwalk, where few wore protective masks despite official guidance, a situation likely to become more common as summer temperatures make face coverings uncomfortable.
The state does not require wearing masks at beaches and boardwalks, though Gov. Phil Murphy has urged people to cover their faces, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks in public settings where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing.
“There are too many idiots out here today,” said Trish Cowan, who drove to Ocean City from Mays Landing. “You can’t change people, and unfortunately that’s what needs to happen.”
A week before the unofficial start of the Shore season, the boardwalk offered the summery allure of a Bruce Springsteen ballad — or some of it, anyway. Most souvenir shops, restaurants, and boutiques were shuttered, though some offered take-out service, and ice cream parlors and lemonade stands did brisk business.
People like Cowan worried for boardwalk workers, who face exposure to the deadly coronavirus in minimum-wage jobs, and doubted that anything would change this coming weekend, when all state beaches are set to reopen.
Some on the boardwalk seemed to try to move ahead or back to create gaps in the crowds, while others showed little caution. People brushed shoulders or stood close as they weaved in and out of lines.
“What I’d like to see is people wearing masks,” said Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, whose city also hosts a popular boardwalk, where not everyone was wearing masks on Saturday.
Police officers have encouraged people to keep moving and stay spread out.
On Saturday, as sunshine reigned and the temperature broke 80, the Jersey Shore epitomized the conflict between public health and economic recovery in the midst of a pandemic that continues to sicken and kill.
While the speed of new infections seemed to be slowing in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the actual number of cases and deaths remained large and growing.
Pennsylvania reported 989 new cases on Saturday, for a total of 61,611, and 61 new deaths, for a toll of 4,403. In New Jersey, 145,089 have now tested positive, and an additional 115 have died, raising the loss of life to 10,249.
The Philadelphia Health Department reported 257 new cases for a total of 19,606. Ten new deaths were confirmed, for a sum of 1,031. About 55% of all deaths were in long-term care facilities.
The numbers have increased even as some stay-at-home restrictions were relaxed, and as the United States continued to lead the world by a wide margin in infections and fatalities.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said 12 more Pennsylvania counties will move into the first phase of reopening on Friday. Boat rentals and fishing charters were to resume on Sunday in New Jersey. In Philadelphia, SEPTA prepared to restore regular schedules on most transit services on Sunday, but for essential travel only.
Randy Levchuk, the Ocean City owner of JiLLy’s Stores, which includes ice cream and candy shops, arcades, and retail, demanded to know why some companies can open and others cannot.
“If someone can walk into a big-box store, why can’t they walk into a small business?” Levchuk asked. “What makes them better than us? … The country can’t be on lockdown forever.”
Philadelphia officials reminded residents that a stay-at-home order is still in place, and that social distancing is crucial to stopping the spread of the virus. Mayor Jim Kenney said Friday he was concerned that some people are still gathering in groups and forgoing masks.
“I don’t have an answer for when someone’s too stubborn or is too unbelieving that this is a problem,” Kenney said. “I don’t have an answer for fixing human nature.”
Amid a devastating public-health crisis that’s killed nearly 90,000 Americans, the nation has struggled to agree on basic, common facts, much less on the best course to follow.
The top U.S. infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned Congress that reopening schools and businesses too fast could have terrible consequences. President Donald Trump called that “not an acceptable answer.”
The president has pushed states like Pennsylvania to restart their economies quickly, while in Arkansas, the governor had to pause a second phase of reopening amid a rise in new cases and hospitalizations.
Those dueling priorities — open up, stay closed — break down along partisan lines, according to a new CNN poll. It found that 71% of Republicans believe the worst of the pandemic is over, while 74% of Democrats and 51% of independents say the worst is still ahead.
On Saturday, Ocean City, Strathmere, and Sea Isle City had a chance to gauge the potential crowds on Memorial Day weekend, when most of the state’s beaches are reopened.
Strathmere locals like Mary Murray were thrilled they could venture back onto their home beach. The real estate agent was frustrated at first by the closure, because her beach generally doesn’t get as crowded as those in Ocean City and Sea Isle City.
“We naturally social distance anyway because we have so much space,” she said. “It’s just nice to be back."
Wolf has extended the Pennsylvania stay-at-home orders through June 4, but in Ocean City on Saturday, there were plenty of cars with Pennsylvania license plates.
People dispersed across the beach as parting morning clouds revealed a bright blue sky. Larger crowds crept onto the sand as the day went on, but the wide beaches provided ample room for social distancing.
The boardwalk grew more crowded as bikers, runners, and walkers — most unmasked — soaked in the sun.
“The boardwalk would be much less congested if you were allowed to walk in stores,” said Wes Kazmarck, president of Ocean City’s Boardwalk Merchants Association.
Some businesses can operate through curbside pickup, but that doesn’t work well in retail, Kazmarck said. “It’s just not how people want to shop.”
Retail merchants can play a role in helping boardwalk businesses operate safely, he said, by requiring customers to wear masks, putting cashiers behind plastic screens, and compulsively cleaning shops.
One business, 3 Brothers Pizza, was giving away free masks to anyone who purchased a slice of pizza and a large drink.
“You won’t catch me without a mask amid all these people,” said manager Selena Santiago. “But most customers are trying to abide.”
Marisa Edmund and Don Chierici of Haddonfield came to stay at their Ocean City home for the weekend with their six children. The family lounged on beach towels after a morning run on the boardwalk.
“It feels great to get out here,” said Edmund. “I think we’re all well-educated about social distancing at this point. It’s nice to get some freedom back.”