Mistrial for ex-Local 98 leader John Dougherty, nephew as jury deadlocks on extortion charges

READING – John Dougherty’s federal extortion case ended in a mistrial Thursday, offering an ambiguous conclusion to the embattled labor leader’s third felony trial in as many years.

After roughly 11 hours of deliberations, jurors told U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl they were hopelessly deadlocked on all of the 19 counts of conspiracy and extortion that Dougherty and his nephew, Greg Fiocca, faced.

“We are at a standstill,” the panel reported in a note to the judge just hours into their first day of discussion — signaling an impasse that would continue as their fruitless debate wound late into the night.

Just before 10 p.m., Schmehl polled the jurors to ensure that while they could not reach a verdict, they could all agree on one thing: that further deliberation would not help them reach consensus.

“The court believes that based on these responses that [the jury] cannot agree,” Schmehl said. “This court will have to declare a mistrial by manifest necessity.”

Prosecutors did not object to the judge’s finding, but did not immediately say whether they intended to retry the case. They declined to comment afterward.

Dougherty — who spent his 64th birthday waiting for a decision from the jury — showed little emotion as it became clear that no verdict would be coming. He allowed a small smile to flash across his face as Schmehl dismissed jurors from further service.

“I’m going home to spend the last two hours of my birthday with my wife,” he said, as he left the courthouse with his family and his lawyers.

His attorney, Greg Pagano, declared the trial’s outcome, though inconclusive, a victory.

“We appreciate the jury’s hard work, appreciate the judge’s fair handed manner,” he said. “I believe that John acted lawfully … and he did not have any criminal intentions whatsoever.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.