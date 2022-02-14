A former high-ranking member of the Philadelphia Police Department is facing a second civil-rights lawsuit stemming from allegations that he used excessive force during the 2020 racial justice protests.

Joseph Bologna was sued Monday in federal court by Evan Gorski, a Temple University engineering student, who said he sustained a head wound — which required 10 staples to close — when Bologna beat him with a metal baton amid demonstrations near the entrance to the Vince Street Expressway on June 1, 2020.

Bologna, a 31-year veteran of the department who was arrested and terminated from his job due to the incident, is also facing criminal charges tied to the matter, which is slated for trial next month. He has maintained he never struck Gorski on the head, despite a video of their encounter shared widely on social media.

He was also sued in October by a Montgomery County woman who claimed he attacked her the following day during protests at 10th and Market Streets.

Gorski’s lawsuit claims Bologna struck him about two inches below the crown of his head, then conspired with two other police officers — Brandon McPoyle and Brian Dillard — to “cover up” the attack by filing “false and fabricated” criminal charges against Gorski, alleging that he had caused McPoyle to suffer a broken hand.

Gorski, 23, maintains that he didn’t assault McPoyle or any other officer.

“The violence and the outright lies we see in this case are stunning,” said Gorski’s attorney, Jonathan Feinberg.

The suit, filed in U.S District Court, names as defendants Bologna, McPoyle, Dillard, and the City of Philadelphia. None of the defendants immediately responded to requests for comment Monday morning as the suit was filed.

Video of the chaotic scene on June 1, 2020 shows Gorski reaching out to grab the arm of another protester, who was being pulled in two directions simultaneously. When Bologna turned to Gorski and raised his baton, Gorski immediately backed away and briefly covered his own face with his hand. Bologna proceeded to strike him forcefully with the baton.

As a result of the video, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office dropped the charges against Gorski and filed assault charges against Bologna. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw suspended him days later, then terminated him from the force. The video has been viewed 7 million times on Twitter.

Bologna’s criminal trial in that incident is scheduled for next month. He is facing charges of simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime. Those charges, as well as felony aggravated assault charges, were initially dismissed in January 2021 by Municipal Court Judge Henry Lewandowski III, who ruled there was insufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

But in August 2021, Common Pleas Court Judge Crystal Bryant-Powell reinstated the two misdemeanor charges and questioned whether Bologna needed to use the baton, since Gorski “clearly retreats” and “almost cowers down” before Bologna swung.

One of Bologna’s attorneys, Fortunato Perri Jr., has asserted in court that “there was never a strike to the head,” and that the gash in Gorski’s head was likely caused when he and Bologna fell to the ground.

Gorski, in an interview with the Inquirer, stated unequivocally that Bologna hit his head.

“I was struck on the head by the baton. I saw it happen. I have a head gash. We have video. He swung pretty hard,” said Gorski, adding: “I am certain that the ASP is what caused the laceration,” referring to the type of batons used by police.

In addition to the two lawsuits, Bologna was also seen on video on May 31, 2020 lunging at a FOX 29 reporter and striking his security guard with a baton — even as the reporter repeatedly identified himself as a member of the press.

Gorski’s lawsuit also alleges that he attacked another woman on June 1, an apparent reference to allegations previously reported by the Inquirer.

Shoshana Akins, a participation planner at the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, has said Bologna deliberately twisted her fingers while she was restrained, to the point that she feared they would break. Another protester said Akins fingers were turning blue as she got into the van with other protesters who had been arrested.

There is no video of that alleged incident, and Akins has not filed a lawsuit.

Feinberg, Gorski’s attorney, said the allegations against Bologna made during the protests, as well as allegations of misconduct earlier in his career, demonstrate a pattern of behavior that makes police department and city leaders city culpable for violating his client’s civil rights.

“The case is another in a long line in which Philadelphia police officers respond to peaceful protest — and especially protest against police brutality — by suppressing that protest,” Feinberg said.

Bologna has the backing of the Fraternal Order of Police. When he surrendered in June 2020 to face the assault charges, more than 100 officers gathered at the union headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia and applauded as he left to show their support. The FOP quickly began selling “Bologna Strong” T-shirts to raise money for him.

Gorski, who attended Quaker elementary and high schools before enrolling at Temple and is a believer in nonviolent confrontation, said he felt it was his “duty” to join the protests after he saw Minneapolis police murder George Floyd. He’s grateful his clash with police was captured on video, so he didn’t have to fight false charges, but hopes the lawsuit will lead to larger changes in policing.

“I’m doing this because I want to hold the city of Philadelphia accountable, hold these officers accountable, to the best and biggest degree that I can,” he said. “I’m not doing this for personal gain. I’m doing it to help the city.”

Read the lawsuit: