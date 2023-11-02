John Dougherty trial: Day-by-day updates

Former labor leader John J. Dougherty is back in court facing a second trial two years after his conviction on federal bribery charges. This time he’s accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the union he led for nearly three decades.

The legal peril for Dougherty — and his codefendant at trial, the local’s former president Brian Burrows — is significant. Both men face the possibility of lengthy prison terms should they be convicted of charges including conspiracy, embezzlement, tax fraud, and falsification of labor union reports. But the proceedings will also serve as a referendum on Dougherty’s stewardship of the local he transformed through his leadership into the state’s most politically potent union.

Throughout his 2021 corruption trial, he defended his actions by maintaining that everything he did was in service to advancing the interests of Local 98′s members. Prosecutors say, however, he was stealing from the union the entire time.

Here’s a recap of the latest developments and recent coverage:

Jury selection

Day 1, Nov. 1: A jury of seven women, five men, and six alternates was picked to hear the case set to play out over the next five to six weeks. Drawn from across the Philadelphia region, the panel includes an Air Force veteran, two local educators, a member of the Teamsters union, and a handful of tech workers. Dougherty appeared more reserved this time than during his brashly assured entrance to his 2021 bribery trial. Back then, he confidently predicted he’d be convicted of “zero crimes.” This time, he said nothing as he made his way into court. Read more: Full story | As it happened

