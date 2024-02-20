Key ally of ex-labor leader John Dougherty sentenced to prison in $600,000 union embezzlement case

READING — The first of six allies of former labor leader John Dougherty to face sentencing in a $600,000 union embezzlement scheme was sentenced Tuesday to just over a year in prison.

Michael Neill, the ex-head of apprentice training at Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, was part of the triumvirate leaders, including Dougherty, who have been convicted of leading the fleecing of union coffers to cover their personal expenses, including hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of home repairs.

He apologized to Local 98′s members as he stood before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl at his sentencing hearing in Reading.

“To this day, I walk down the street and they say, ‘I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’” Neill, 57, told the judge. “I say, ‘Don’t feel sorry for me. I’m sorry for what I put you through with my bad choices.’”

Still, the 13-month sentence Schmehl imposed — which also included an order that Neill pay more than $131,000 in restitution to the union, back taxes, fines, and other financial penalties — was a substantial break from the up to two years behind bars that prosecutors were seeking.

The judge’s decision — the first of three sentencing hearings scheduled this week for Dougherty’s codefendants — could offer some insight into how severely the judge may be considering punishing the former labor leader when it comes time for his own sentencing in May.

Another of Dougherty’s codefendants, former Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon, also received a significant break from Schmehl, who sentenced him to 3½ years in prison on bribery charges last year — roughly half what prosecutors had sought.

Schmehl justified his decision in Neill’s case by pointing to the union leader’s years of community service and his decision — unlike Dougherty — to plead guilty before trial.

Still, the judge added: “I consider this extremely serious Mr. Neill because you held a position of power in the union. Fellow union members elected you, and trusted and you and you abused that trust.”

Prosecutors described Neill as one of the Local 98 officials most responsible — along with Dougherty and former union president Brian Burrows, both of whom were convicted at trial in December — for years systematic theft from the union members they’d been elected to represent.

“Nobody batted an eye while thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars walked out the door that should have been in the pockets of the men and women who trusted him,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Grenell said.

As the head of Local 98′s apprentice training program, Neill was one of two people whose signatures were required on all checks drawn from accounts meant to support the training of new electricians in the union.

But in pleading guilty to counts including union embezzlement and tax fraud in 2022, Neill admitted to routinely using that money to fund construction work at his South Philadelphia home and businesses.

In 2010 alone, he instructed contractors to bill Local 98 for repairs to a broken staircase at his house, termite remediation at Dougherty’s residence, plumbing work at a now-shuttered Pennsport bar he jointly owned with Burrows in a building owned by Dougherty. He also charged the union for remodeling at the home of his secretary, with whom he was romantically involved at the time, according to witnesses at Dougherty’s trial.

All told, Grenell said Tuesday, union member dues paid for nearly $93,000 in repairs and renovations to Neill’s properties between 2013 and 2015.

“These three men just decided they were going to start treating this union like their own personal piggy bank,” the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Joseph P. Capone, meanwhile, acknowledged the seriousness of Neill’s crimes but vaguely suggested Tuesday others were more culpable.

“We’re not going to point fingers here,” he said, while noting that there was “another person who went to trial” who he believed to be more responsible for the embezzlement scheme.

The deal Neill struck with prosecutors did not require him to testify against Dougherty. And Capone avoided mentioning the ex-union chief by name throughout Tuesday’s hearing.

Neill did not mention Dougherty either, saying only: “I deserve everything on myself.”

Still, Capone wasn’t the only one to hint that perhaps Dougherty deserved to shoulder more of the blame.

As Scott Myers, a Local 98 electrician, extolled Neill’s record of community and creating opportunities for fledging electricians, Schmehl interrupted to pose a question.

“How do you reconcile the fact,” the judge asked, “that these $90,000 that should have gone to the apprentices and their training ended up going to [Neill’s] house and his real estate?”

Myers responded: “I don’t believe Michael would have made those decisions on his own.”

Two more of Dougherty’s allies — Local 98′s former political director, Marita Crawford, and Dougherty’s former driver and personal assistant, Niko Rodriguez — will face sentencing Wednesday and Thursday.

Dougherty, who remains free on bail after convictions for bribery and embezzlement in two separate trials, is scheduled for a third felony trial — this time on extortion charges — next month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.