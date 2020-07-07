Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Philadelphia Thursday to meet with members of the city’s police department and their families amid weeks of protests against police brutality nationally and in the city.
Pence’s visit is part of a bus tour through eastern Pennsylvania, which will start in Lancaster with a fundraiser at a farm, followed by stops at the Rajant Corporation in Malvern and at the FOP Lodge 5 in Philadelphia.
FOP Lodge President John McNesby said Pence will meet with the six officers injured in a North Philadelphia standoff last August and families of officers killed in the line of duty. Later in the evening the FOP will have a separate “Back the Blue” rally outside the union hall in Northeast Philadelphia.
“From what I understand he’s been meaning and wanting to address the officers in that shooting that day and this was the first chance I think he’s been able to do that,” McNesby said. “You put all politics aside, it’s for the officers. People are going to want to do what they want to do and vote the way they want to vote and that’s fine but it just shows there’s some thought out there for those guys.”
The visit — to a state critical to Trump’s reelection — comes as Trump has slumped in national polls and in Pennsylvania and as the president aims to re-frame the campaign as a battle against the radical left. Even as polls show public support for protests, Trump has asserted the movement has darker motives. In a speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday Trump accused protesters who have pushed for racial justice of engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history.”
In Philadelphia protests started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and have continued for more than a month. In response, Philadelphia City Council approved a budget that removed $33 million in proposed funding for the Police Department (some of that funding was shifted elsewhere).
Trump has denounced activists calls for defunding police and in ads and on the campaign trail he’s falsely accused Biden of supporting defunding law enforcement departments.
McNesby visited the White House in December, where he met with Trump and other union chiefs to condemn progressive prosecutors like Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner.
Pence will do a mid-day fundraiser at a Lancaster County farm owned by Ron Kreider, the vice president’s first fundraising event since the coronavirus struck, said Bob Asher, co-chair of the Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania finance committee. The event will raise money for the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee. Asher said Pence was originally scheduled to do the event in March, but it was scuttled by the pandemic.
Pence will also visit the Rajant Corp., which makes wireless communication technology, for a roundtable discussion on reopening the economy in the afternoon.
Pence has been a frequent visitor to the state, which Trump won by 44,000 votes in 2016. Biden has also made several trips to the state recently, including to Lancaster, Philadelphia and Delaware County last month. While Trump recently hosted a campaign rally in Oklahoma where participants were not required to wear masks, Biden has taken a more cautious approach, with masks and social distancing at his events.
Staff writer Jonathan Tamari contributed to this report.
This is a developing story and will be updated.