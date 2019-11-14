As demonstrated on last year’s superbly eclectic A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, the 1975 is not quite a rock band, although they have roots in Bowie-esque glam rock (witness also the raucous new single “People” from an album due next year). They’re also equally adept at slick auto-tuned dance pop, although they use it subversively: as per its title, A Brief Inquiry deconstructs and ridicules our screen-obsessed world. Front person Matty Healy cheekily embraces stardom while knowingly mocking its conventions, and over the course of only three albums, the 1975 have parlayed their very British sense of satiric self-awareness into world dominance, the rare current band that can headline arenas or, in our case, consecutive nights at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion. — Steve Klinge