If you need some fluff to keep you warm in your heart as the weather gets cooler, there are more than 2,000 dogs to pet at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show this weekend. That’s a lot of good, good dogs to become best friends with. And next week, you can stroke Gritty’s majestic Cheeto-hued fur when he takes over Instagrammable wonderland Happy Place for a charity event next week. Which means there’s still time to get a selfie with his Grittiness before the year is up.
If fast cars (or Matt Damon movies) get your heart rate up, Ford v Ferrari opens this weekend. And you can see the real cars here in Philly at the Simeone museum, including one of the actual GT40 MKII vehicles that competed at Le Mans.
We’re just not going to get through the cold without carbs (lots and lots of carbs), so it’s probably time to start planning Thanksgiving. We got the best advice on how to roast a boast-worthy bird from the expert at Reading Terminal’s Original Turkey. Or throw a vegan feast that won’t make anyone miss the meat. On deck for dessert? Here are the secrets of foolproof pie-crusts from Philly’s top pastry masters.
Personally, I’m going to be plotting my feast to a soundtrack of FKA Twigs’ new album Magdalene, which made Dan Deluca’s list this week.
— Megan Griffith-Greene (@griffithgreene, mgriffith-greene@inquirer.com)
After more than two years of planning, the Philadelphia Zoo’s nighttime winter wonderland, LumiNature!, comes to life. The interactive experience features 12 light displays, all paired with their own wildlife theme and filled with animals like peacocks, penguins, and snakes. Strolling performers will add to the fun, and hot chocolate and warming adult beverages will be available. — Grace Dickinson
Opens Wednesday, 3400 W. Girard Ave., $24 for adults, $19 for children ages 2-11, free for children under 2, phillyzooluminature.org
While it seems to some the very definition of mystery meat, scrapple is a beloved Philly tradition, ordered with abandon at diners, fried up for breakfast at Shore houses in the summer. Adam Diltz, who opened the three-bell restaurant Elwood earlier this year, hails from Northeast Pennsylvania and serves venison scrapple at the Fishtown BYOB. To make it, he uses meat from farm-raised Pennsylvania red deer, mixing it with cornmeal, sage, and buckwheat. Diltz uses antlers to serve the crispy squares of scrapple — which Inquirer restaurant critic Craig Laban found to be closer to a meaty pâté than the supermarket stuff. Learn the whole process for making scrapple from scratch from this history-driven chef at the library this Monday; we’re betting he’ll use pork. — Jenn Ladd
6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Parkway Central Branch, 1901 Vine St., $20, facebook.com/FreeLibraryCook
Koresh Dance Company holds an annual fete featuring the work of fellow Philadelphia artists. This year’s list includes Koresh, Pennsylvania Ballet, Brian Sanders’ JUNK, Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers. — Ellen Dunkel
Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 24, Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., $23-$35, 215-985-0420, koreshdance.org
With more than 100 works by about 50 artists, this show looks at how artists have explored body-centered art during the last third of the 20th century, and how it connects with the popular music and culture of the time. — Thomas Hine
Now through May 17, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Perelman Building, 2525 Pennsylvania Ave., included with museum admission, 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org
Perhaps tailored more to the adult nostalgia than modern childhood interest, this exhibit shows 50 of Charles M. Schulz’s famous football comics (Oh Lucy, why so mean to poor Chuck?) alongside Bucks County gridiron memorabilia. Cute, right? — Lauren McCutcheon
Opens Tuesday, on display through Feb. 9, Mercer Museum, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown, included with admission, 215-345-0210, mercermuseum.org
Basketball and art merge in this four-day exhibition, featuring 200 pieces by artists from 13 different countries who all share a love for the sport. Fans can bid on their favorite pieces through a silent auction, and also learn about the Philadelphia 76ers through a historical look at the team, from Wilt Chamberlain to present day. — G.D.
Saturday through Tuesday, Fitler Club, 24 S. 24th St., free, nba.com/sixers/76ersCrossover
Zine lovers unite at the city’s oldest small-press festival, heading to West Philly’s Rotunda this weekend. Flip through self-published magazines and mini-publications created by more than 70 writers and artists, touching on topics from the personal to the political. On Saturday evening, the festival continues from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Soapbox: Community Print Shop and Zine Library (4700 Kingsessing Ave.), with hands-on screen printing sessions at 7 and a live zine reading at 8. — G.D.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, the Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St., free, phillyzinefest.tumblr.com
As demonstrated on last year’s superbly eclectic A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, the 1975 is not quite a rock band, although they have roots in Bowie-esque glam rock (witness also the raucous new single “People” from an album due next year). They’re also equally adept at slick auto-tuned dance pop, although they use it subversively: as per its title, A Brief Inquiry deconstructs and ridicules our screen-obsessed world. Front person Matty Healy cheekily embraces stardom while knowingly mocking its conventions, and over the course of only three albums, the 1975 have parlayed their very British sense of satiric self-awareness into world dominance, the rare current band that can headline arenas or, in our case, consecutive nights at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion. — Steve Klinge
7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, NJ. Sold out, 856-365-1300, Bbtpavilion.org.
'Tis the season to celebrate the Last Waltz, The Band’s farewell concert, held on Thanksgiving Day in 1976 and turned into a great concert film by Martin Scorsese. Local Philly musicians have marked the anniversary in recent years, and this Friday, an all-star touring version comes to the Tower Theater. The three front men are Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule, country singer Jamey Johnson, and Lukas Nelson (son of Willie). Band members include bassist Don Was, keyboard player John Medeski and singer-percussionist Cyril Neville. The band is stacked, though it appears to made up entirely of dudes, so it’s unclear who’s going to sing the Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, and Staple Singers parts. — Dan DeLuca
8 p.m. Friday Tower Theater, 69th and Ludlow St., Upper Darby, $35-$125, 610-352-2887, thetowerphilly.com
Iconoclastic Lubbock, Texas, country songwriters Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and Butch Hancock released their first album as the Flatlanders, All American Music, in 1972 on 8-track only. Eighteen years later, after all three members had made their names as solo artists, it was rereleased with the fitting title More a Legend Than a Band. Since then, the three gifted troubadours and lifelong friends have continued on their solo paths. But they also occasionally come together as a band. This weekend’s City Winery show is one of those special occasions. — D.D.
8 p.m. Saturday, City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., $30-$45, 267-479-7373, citywinery.com/philadelphia
Before he goes to Vegas, check him out on the Boardwalk and North Broad Street. Earlier this year, the Police leader born Gordon Sumner released My Songs, featuring reconfigured versions of his biggest hits, both with the Police and as a solo artist. Some songs are remixed versions of the originals, some are completely rerecorded. In concert, he’s stringing them together with stories about where they came from, sort of Springsteen-on-Broadway style. This weekend’s dates are the singer-bassist’s last My Songs shows before he settles into an extended residency at Caesars Palace in May. — D.D.
8 p.m. Friday, Mark G. Etess Arena, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $127-$169, 609-449-1000, hardrockhotels.com/atlantic_city; also 8 p.m. Sunday, the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., sold out, 800-653-8000, themetphilly.com
In the beloved Go-Betweens, Robert Forster’s darkly witty songs were foils to the late Grant McLennan’s sunny pop. Forster’s solo albums have been intermittent: this year’s Inferno is his seventh since 1990, and it’s full of thoughtful, literate gems, starting with “Crazy Jane on the Day of Judgment,” which sets a William Butler Yeats poem to music, and ending with “One Bird in the Sky,” as touching and beautiful song as any Forster’s written. Forster lives in Brisbane, Australia, and his stateside visits are rare, but he plays a solo acoustic show Friday at the newly renamed Lounge upstairs at World Cafe Live. His set list is certain to include Go-Betweens classics. — S.K.
9 p.m. Friday, the Lounge at World Cafe Live, 3015 Walnut St., $22-$24, 215-222-1400, worldcafelive.com
The music is built on a variety of old-time sounds — early jazz, ragtime, jug band, country blues, Western swing — but Pokey LaFarge ensures it doesn’t sound like a relic. A lot of it has to do with the 36-year-old’s songwriting, which helps give it all renewed relevance. In recent years, he has added a few modern touches, such as drums and electric guitars, without diluting the essential vintage character — and joy — of the music. For this show, he will be performing solo. The opener, singer, songwriter, and actor Jake La Botz, has a fine new album, They’re Coming for Me. — Nick Cristiano
4 p.m. Saturday, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore. $18-$32. 610-649-8389. ardmoremusic.com.
It takes a certain level of anger to unleash the kind of bludgeoning metal in which High on Fire excels. And front man Matt Pike should be able to summon the venom despite the band’s recent successes. The trio’s latest, Electric Messiah, met with acclaim and nabbed a Best Metal Performance Grammy. But the subsequent tour was canceled because of Pike’s battle with diabetes. And this summer, just after announcing a fall tour, drummer and cofounder Des Kensel announced his departure after 21 years. Being forced to retool the band once again can only add weight to the (well-earned) Lemmy and Motörhead comparisons. Power Trip, Devil Master and Creeping Death open. — Shaun Brady
7 p.m. Tuesday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., $20, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com