WASHINGTON — On the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, fueled in large part by lies about the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, local Democrats warned that the threats seen so vividly on Jan. 6, 2021, remain as strong as ever.

“We’re at a point now where the Big Lie is perpetuating itself,” Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) said on the Senate floor.

Earlier, President Joe Biden delivered a speech at the U.S. Capitol, saying “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

He stood in Statuary Hall, where the U.S. House once met and where a year earlier rioters had violently clashed with police while pursuing lawmakers and hoping to stop the certification of a lawful election and peaceful transition of power. Biden took unusually sharp aim at former President Donald Trump, blasting him as a “defeated former president” who spread false claims that persist today and have undermined millions of voters’ faith in democracy.

“They weren’t looking to uphold the will of the people. They were looking to deny the will of the people,” Biden said. “This isn’t about being bogged down in the past. This is about making sure the past isn’t buried.”

His remarks centered a day of somber Democratic remembrances, mixed with reminders of the fear that day, the heroics of Capitol police, lingering anger, shreds of optimism and calls for voting rights reforms. It arrived, however, as the public remains sharply divided over the results of the 2020 election and, for some, the significance of the riot, the first attack on the Capitol since the 1800s.

While some Democrats compared it to the Sept. 11 attacks, Republicans accused them of exaggerating for political gain. Some have attempted to rewrite the riot as nothing that dangerous.

» READ MORE: We asked GOP Senate candidates if they would have backed Pa.’s 2020 election results. They wouldn’t say.

Several Pennsylvania and New Jersey Democrats said the ongoing belief in Trump’s false claims show that Jan. 6 was not a turning point, but a signal for more action. While most Republicans were silent, Trump issued repeated statements on Thursday reiterating the original falsehood, that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Never forget the crime of the 2020 Presidential Election. Never give up!” Trump wrote in a statement, echoing some of the very messages he delivered the day of the assault. He has continued attacking Pennsylvania’s vote specifically.

Speaking at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D., Pa.) criticized colleagues who “sit silently or make cowardly statements about not being sure about the election result.”

”They are just as guilty,” Scanlon said.

She was one of many Democrats who used the anniversary to call for an end to the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most legislation, so that Democrats can pass federal laws that they say will make voting easier. They warned about new restrictions passed in the wake of Trump’s defeat, and changes that could give partisans more power to subvert election results.

“As members of Congress our most sacred obligation is to protect … our voting rights and our elections while we still can,” Scanlon said. “If the filibuster is an insurmountable hurdle to protecting our democracy, it’s time for the filibuster to go.”

Other Democrats also pointed to the number of Republican candidates in Pennsylvania who have backed Trump’s false claims about the state’s vote, or refused to comment on them.

“There is a clear and present danger to our democratic institutions, and it is taking root right here in Pennsylvania,” U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D., Pa.) wrote in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. “I’m not sure which scenario gives me greater pause: officials who ignore the facts and truly believe the Big Lie, or officials who know it’s a lie, but continue to push it for personal gain.”

She warned that without action, Pennsylvania “could hold the dubious and horrifying distinction of being both the birthplace and the graveyard of our cherished Republic.”

» READ MORE: Fact-checking Trump’s false claims about Pennsylvania’s election before his supporters attacked the Capitol

The state was at the center of the insurrection.

Along with Arizona it was targeted by congressional Republicans as the GOP, following Trump’s lead, tried to discard the votes of every Pennsylvanian. Eight of Pennsylvania’s nine Republican House members voted in support of the effort targeting their own voters, part of 138 House Republicans who voted to throw out Pennsylvania’s result.

They were: Reps. John Joyce, Mike Kelly, Fred Keller, Dan Meuser, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler, Lloyd Smucker and Glenn “GT” Thompson. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County was the one House Republican from Pennsylvania who opposed the move.

Several of the state’s House members were in the chamber to watch the debate as the rioters closed in, security slammed doors shut, escape hoods were ripped open and awkwardly donned — their fans buzzing in a loud whine — and windows were smashed open. Capitol police pushed furniture to blockade the doors that usually swing open for State of the Union speeches, and pointed handguns outward.

Rep. Susan Wild (D., Pa.), captured in a now iconic photo clutching her chest while hiding on the floor during the assault, said Thursday she learned later she had had a panic attack. But she said she was “exhilarated” this week while returning to Washington.

“It actually to me is very affirming of the fact that all of us who were involved on January 6 have stayed the course and recommitted ourselves to defending our democracy and making sure that the reasons we came to Congress to begin with were not thwarted,” Wild said in a video event hosted by Jewish Democrats remembering that day.

The Republican objections to Pennsylvania’s votes were formally made after the riot, as police in tactical gear roamed the shaken Capitol, and debris and blood marked the seat of American democracy.

“I watched people pull out the same speech about election fraud they were going to give before, as if the riot never happened. The prospect of unity lasted only 35min and 53 seconds,” U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D., N.J.) wrote on Twitter Thursday.

He added, “It’s not too late to unite this country. I was wrong to think unity needed a shock to the system to catalyze. We don’t need a shock. We need service.”

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D., N.J.) wrote in the Star-Ledger, of Newark, “If we cannot accept the threat is real, and if leaders cannot show bold action in pushing back against it, our democracy remains at risk.”

Casey saluted the police who protected the Capitol, noting the roughly 150 who suffered injuries and those who endured racial epithets from some rioters on a day of “horror, terror and desecration.”

“These officers were bruised and beaten. They were attacked with poles and bricks and bats,” he said on the Senate floor.

» READ MORE: What they saw: Images of the Capitol riot from Inquirer photographers

A year after the insurrection, Trump and his allies haven’t produced any substantiated evidence of fraud even close to being significant enough to change the election outcome — much less provide Trump with the “landslide” he often claims. Dozens of judges across multiple states, including Pennsylvania, have dismissed his lawsuits, sometimes in scathing terms. In Pennsylvania, where Trump lost by 80,000 votes, his suits didn’t allege a single specific instance of illegal voting and there have been fewer than 10 known prosecutions for fraud.

Election reviews and recounts, including several led by Republicans and Trump sympathizers, have found no evidence of widespread fraud in swing states. Trump’s own Attorney General, Bill Barr, said there was no evidence of wrongdoing on a scale that could have changed the election and an extensive Associated Press review found fewer than 500 “suspicious” votes in six key swing states, including just 26 in Pennsylvania, out of more than 6 million in the commonwealth.

» READ MORE: Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds

Republicans were mostly silent Thursday about the riot, though some accused Biden of politicizing the day, dividing the country and trying to deflect from his own struggles. Republicans argue that Democrats are using the insurrection to ram through long-sought voting laws that should be up to individual states.

“The Biden Presidency, one year after January 6, is in free fall not because of the attack on our Capitol, but because of failed policies and weak leadership,” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), a close Trump ally.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.), who on Jan. 6 forcefully defended Pennsylvania’s election outcome in the Senate, even though he had supported Trump’s reelection, did not make public comments on Thursday.

Many Senate Republicans were in Georgia for the funeral of a former Senate colleague, Johnny Isakson.

» READ MORE: Tear gas, smashed glass, and shots fired as the U.S. Capitol is attacked by ‘a group of lawless thugs’

Despite the riot, the lies that fueled the attack remain a powerful force in Republican politics.

Republicans running for office in Pennsylvania have generally either backed Trump’s lies, or declined to speak about them as polls show a majority of GOP voters believe Biden won through fraud.

Asked this week about Toomey’s vote last year to certify Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results and prevent his constituents from being disenfranchised, none of the Republicans running to replace him would say if they’d have done the same. Only one, Jeff Bartos, has acknowledged Biden’s victory.

» READ MORE: We asked GOP Senate candidates if they would have backed Pa.’s 2020 election results. They wouldn’t say.

In the Philadelphia area, the day of remembrance started with a morning service at Valley Forge National Historical Park, hosted by Democratic State Sen. Art Haywood, who represents parts of Montgomery County and Philadelphia.

“We must continue to be vigilant,” Haywood said, framed by the Memorial Arch there. “There are still those in our nation that are not convinced that our elections work, not convinced that the current president won, not convinced that we still need a democracy.”

A choir sang “America the Beautiful” to close the service.