Comcast in June said it was developing a “multiyear plan to allocate $100 million to fight injustice and inequality. ” That included $75 million in cash and $25 million in advertising distributed over the next three years. Walmart, Google and Apple each committed $100 million in June to increasing spending with Black-owned suppliers and professional partners. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company will take “significant new steps” on diversity and inclusion in hiring.