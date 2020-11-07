Alito’s ruling came after Republicans, for the third time, urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the three-day grace period for late-arriving mail ballots and sought a court order that none of those votes be added to the count. The extension had been authorized by Pennsylvania’s highest court in mid-September in a ruling that allowed counties to count ballots received up until 5 p.m. Friday — as long as they had been postmarked by Election Day.