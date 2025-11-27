20 local holiday events to add to your calendar | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, the former business manager of a Bala Cynwyd church is accused of stealing over $1.1 million.
Hi, Lower Merion! 👋
Happy Thanksgiving! While all eyes are on Turkey Day today, the winter holidays aren’t far behind. We’ve rounded up 20 events you’ll want to add to your calendar. Also this week, the former business manager of a Bala Cynwyd church has been charged with stealing over $1.1 million, a Bryn Mawr birth center is closing its doors, plus SEPTA will get new funding to tackle its Regional Rail car repairs.
The holiday season is officially upon us and with it, a slew of festive events. Whether you’re looking to snag a picture with Santa Claus, catch an ice skating show, see a menorah lighting, or tour a decked-out historic house, there’s no shortage of things to do in Lower Merion.
We’ve rounded up 20 holiday festivities this season, including shopping pop-ups, holiday movie screenings, festivals, and more.
See the full list of holiday events here.
💡 Community News
Reminder for residents: Trash and recycling collection will operate on an altered schedule for the holiday. See your schedule here.
The 60-year-old former business manager of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Bala Cynwyd has been charged with stealing more than $1.1 million from the church between 2018 and 2024. He allegedly used the funds for personal expenses, including vacations.
Bryn Mawr prenatal care and birth center Lifecycle Wellness is shutting down operations in mid-February as it faces growing financial pressures. It offered “homelike” births to about 600 patients a year.
Main Line Health, along with the University of Pennsylvania Health System, were handed down a $35 million jury verdict last week after a cancer misdiagnosis at Lankenau Medical Center in Penn Wynne led a patient to undergo a full hysterectomy. Main Line Health previously settled with the patient, meaning the system won’t have to pay its share of the verdict.
A judge denied a former Narberth doctor’s parole request this week and ordered her to serve five more months in jail. Amy Lauren Cohen was sentenced in March to 11 1/2 to 23 months of jail time after pleading guilty to charges of arson, stalking, and terroristic threats for setting a 99-year-old Lower Merion woman’s home on fire in November 2023. (Main Line Times)
WMMR has announced that longtime Philadelphia radio host Matt Cord will return to the station to take over late Gladwyne resident Pierre Robert’s midday show, starting Monday, with Cord adding, “Nobody replaces Pierre."
Gov. Josh Shapiro is sending $220 million to SEPTA, funds that will help the transit agency repair its Regional Rail cars. Problems that arose while SEPTA inspected its Silverliner IV fleet caused a painstaking return to service and commuter delays. With the fresh capital, SEPTA aims to return service to normal capacity in the next few weeks.
Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley opened its new headquarters in Bala Cynwyd last week. Located at 251 St. Asaphs Rd., The Vince and Lynne Laino Wishing Place features a tree house, a LEGO room, and a wishing fountain in addition to serving as the nonprofit’s offices.
In case you missed it, last week Lower Merion moved forward with an ordinance that will ban gas-powered leaf blowers starting in 2029.
Need a little help tackling your holiday gift list? We’ve put together a guide to over 70 very Philadelphia ideas, complete with a quiz to find the perfect one for yourself or your hard-to-shop for friends and family.
🏫 Schools Briefing
Schools are closed today and tomorrow for Thanksgiving. LMHS is hosting its “Maroon Madness” on Tuesday ahead of the winter Keystone testing window, which starts Wednesday and continues until Dec. 17. See the district’s full calendar here.
The Education Foundation of Lower Merion is seeking new members to join its board of directors for three-year terms. Learn more here.
🍽️ On our Plate
Mama’s Pizzeria in Bala Cynwyd is closing its doors this week after 65 years in business. The shop, known for its signature cheesesteak, plans to shutter Friday or Saturday.
Mexican fast-casual chain Chipotle opened at 229 City Ave. in Merion Station earlier this month, where it has a drive-thru pick-up lane.
Earlier this month, Fox29’s Morgan Parrish visited The Brew Room in Ardmore to chat with the husband-and-wife team behind the specialty Greek café and what inspired them to bring the flavors of the Mediterranean to the Main Line. See the segment here.
🎳 Things to Do
🍬 Day After Thanksgiving Edible Art Camp: Kids ages 5 to 12 will make four winter-themed edible treats. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 28, 10-11 a.m. 💵 $21.20 📍 The Candy Lab
🍿 Zootopia: Catch a screening of the 2016 animated film about Zootopia’s first bunny on the police force, who partners with a fox to solve a case. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 28, 1-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library
👸 Cinderella: Catch a screening of the ultimate Disney classic. There will be a second screening on Dec. 13. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🩰 Israeli Dancing: This drop-in class will teach you some moves set to traditional Israeli music. ⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 3, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 💵 $15 📍 Kaiserman JCC
✡️ Hanukkah Crafternoon: Kids can create a holiday-themed craft during this drop-in event. ⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 3, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library
🏡 On the Market
This six-bedroom brick Gladwyne home exudes old world vibes thanks to its center hall layout and two-story pillar columns. Inside, the home feels contemporary. Some features include a formal living room with a double-sided gas fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, and a first floor primary suite. The finished basement also has a fireplace and an ensuite bedroom. There’s an open house on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
See more photos of the home here.
Price: $1.399M | Size: 4,258 SF | Acreage: 0.83
🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:
