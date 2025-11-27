20 local holiday events to add to your calendar | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Happy Thanksgiving! While all eyes are on Turkey Day today, the winter holidays aren’t far behind. We’ve rounded up 20 events you’ll want to add to your calendar. Also this week, the former business manager of a Bala Cynwyd church has been charged with stealing over $1.1 million, a Bryn Mawr birth center is closing its doors, plus SEPTA will get new funding to tackle its Regional Rail car repairs.

The holiday season is officially upon us and with it, a slew of festive events. Whether you’re looking to snag a picture with Santa Claus, catch an ice skating show, see a menorah lighting, or tour a decked-out historic house, there’s no shortage of things to do in Lower Merion.

We’ve rounded up 20 holiday festivities this season, including shopping pop-ups, holiday movie screenings, festivals, and more.

See the full list of holiday events here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Schools are closed today and tomorrow for Thanksgiving. LMHS is hosting its “Maroon Madness” on Tuesday ahead of the winter Keystone testing window, which starts Wednesday and continues until Dec. 17. See the district’s full calendar here. The Education Foundation of Lower Merion is seeking new members to join its board of directors for three-year terms. Learn more here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Mama’s Pizzeria in Bala Cynwyd is closing its doors this week after 65 years in business. The shop, known for its signature cheesesteak, plans to shutter Friday or Saturday. Mexican fast-casual chain Chipotle opened at 229 City Ave. in Merion Station earlier this month, where it has a drive-thru pick-up lane. Earlier this month, Fox29’s Morgan Parrish visited The Brew Room in Ardmore to chat with the husband-and-wife team behind the specialty Greek café and what inspired them to bring the flavors of the Mediterranean to the Main Line. See the segment here.

🎳 Things to Do

🍬 Day After Thanksgiving Edible Art Camp: Kids ages 5 to 12 will make four winter-themed edible treats. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 28, 10-11 a.m. 💵 $21.20 📍 The Candy Lab

🍿 Zootopia: Catch a screening of the 2016 animated film about Zootopia’s first bunny on the police force, who partners with a fox to solve a case. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 28, 1-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

👸 Cinderella: Catch a screening of the ultimate Disney classic. There will be a second screening on Dec. 13. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🩰 Israeli Dancing: This drop-in class will teach you some moves set to traditional Israeli music. ⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 3, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 💵 $15 📍 Kaiserman JCC

✡️ Hanukkah Crafternoon: Kids can create a holiday-themed craft during this drop-in event. ⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 3, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

🏡 On the Market

This six-bedroom brick Gladwyne home exudes old world vibes thanks to its center hall layout and two-story pillar columns. Inside, the home feels contemporary. Some features include a formal living room with a double-sided gas fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, and a first floor primary suite. The finished basement also has a fireplace and an ensuite bedroom. There’s an open house on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $1.399M | Size: 4,258 SF | Acreage: 0.83

What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

