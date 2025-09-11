Look inside this $8M Gladwyne mansion with two pools | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

A nearly 16,000-square-foot estate in Gladwyne, complete with two pools and a home theater, is on the market for just shy of $8 million. We take a peek inside. Also this week, former Merion Park resident David Corenswet is set to reprise his role as Superman, SEPTA service is returning to full capacity, and Montgomery County is creating a human relations commission.

Why have one pool when you can have two? Both could be yours in this recently built Gladwyne mansion, which has an indoor pool overlooking an outdoor one. It’s on the market for $7.95 million.

Other features of the nearly 16,000-square-foot home, dubbed the Glass House, include mostly retractable floor-to-ceiling panels, a sauna, a stadium-tiered home theater, and a two-story glass atrium enclosing the indoor pool.

“There’s nothing like it,” the listing agent told The Inquirer’s Michaelle Bond.

Read more about the five-bedroom, new construction home and take a peek inside it here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Today is picture day for Bala Cynwyd Middle School, and the district’s elementary schools are hosting back to school events tonight. Throughout next week, look for health screenings and kindergarten socials. See the full list of events as the school year gets underway on the district’s calendar. This year, LMSD is offering free grab-and-go breakfast bags for all students, with no advanced registration required. The bags include an item like a bagel or croissant, a smoothie, a low-sugar cereal, or a hot entrée. Students can choose to add milk or juice, as well as fruit or vegetables. Read more about the program here. Note for families: LMSD has discontinued its Thursday Folders/Envelopes program at all elementary schools. Instead, notes can be found on each elementary school’s website under the “Events & Programs” section. Learn more here. This year marks a full-circle moment for Nick Shander, who is the new preschool director of teaching and learning at the Kaiserman JCC Early Learning Center in Penn Wynne. A former preschool student there, he’s now looking to create a “coaching model” to identify individual goals for students. (Philadelphia Jewish Exponent)

🍽️ On our Plate

Johnny’s Pizza in Bryn Mawr is getting closer to opening its second shop this month in Wayne. Expect similar fare to the original, which dishes up pan pizzas and cheesesteaks. 6abc recently visited Gazzos Steaks, which opened in Ardmore this July. The restaurant’s best-seller so far is the Sanatoga, made with a pound of prime rib, Cooper Sharp cheese, and fried onions. See the full video here.

🎳 Things to Do

🎥 Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: Catch a screening of the beloved historical drama’s final film a day before it hits theaters nationally. See what the Crawley family is up to and how its members will contend with possible social disgrace and financial woes. ⏰ Thursday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. (subsequent screenings follow throughout the week) 💵 $11.75-$16.25 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🖼️ Bala Avenue Art Walk: Now in its third year, attendees can browse the works of over 30 local artists and enjoy live music from Jack Mangene and Michael James. Kid-friendly events include face painting and a bounce house. Triple Bottom Brewing will also host a beer garden. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bala Avenue between Montgomery Avenue and Cynwyd Road

🧺 Family Picnic in the Park: Grab your blanket and chairs and head to the park, where the Narberth Civic Association will have live music and pizza to enjoy while you catch up with friends and meet new neighbors. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth Park

🕯️ Scented Candle Making: Kids and teens ages 11-17 can learn to make their own soy wax candle using essential oils. ⏰ Monday, Sept. 15, 4-5:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🍯 From Hive to Honey Jar: Ever wonder how honey is extracted from a bee hive? This demonstration at the Ardmore Farmer’s Market will give you a look. ⏰ Tuesday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Farmer’s Market

🍝 Lark Pasta Class: Learn how to make pasta from Lark’s Chef Nicholas Elmi. The event also includes an aperitif to start followed by a family-style dinner with a wine pairing. ⏰ Thursday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. 💵 $210 📍 Lark

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1921, this more than century-old Bala Cynwyd home blends Tudor and stone Colonial styles on its exterior. Inside, the updated home’s first floor features a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a mudroom, half bathroom, and a kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances. The second floor houses the primary suite, three bedrooms, and a full hall bathroom. The third floor has three more bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s additional living space above the detached two-car garage.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $1.45M | Size: 3,644 SF | Acreage: 0.21

📈 Lower Merion market report

Median listing price: $644,950 (down $30,050 from July) 📉 Median sold price: $572,000 (down $543,000 from July) 📉 Median days on the market: 41 (down one day from July) 📉

This Lower Merion market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for August from realtor.com.

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

