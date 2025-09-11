Look inside this $8M Gladwyne mansion with two pools | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, Merion Park’s David Corenswet will return as Superman.
Hi, Lower Merion! 👋
A nearly 16,000-square-foot estate in Gladwyne, complete with two pools and a home theater, is on the market for just shy of $8 million. We take a peek inside. Also this week, former Merion Park resident David Corenswet is set to reprise his role as Superman, SEPTA service is returning to full capacity, and Montgomery County is creating a human relations commission.
It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
Why have one pool when you can have two? Both could be yours in this recently built Gladwyne mansion, which has an indoor pool overlooking an outdoor one. It’s on the market for $7.95 million.
Other features of the nearly 16,000-square-foot home, dubbed the Glass House, include mostly retractable floor-to-ceiling panels, a sauna, a stadium-tiered home theater, and a two-story glass atrium enclosing the indoor pool.
“There’s nothing like it,” the listing agent told The Inquirer’s Michaelle Bond.
Read more about the five-bedroom, new construction home and take a peek inside it here.
💡 Community News
Good news for public transit riders: SEPTA service is set to be restored on previously reduced routes starting Sunday. The move comes after a one-time $394 million infusion from the state. Fare increases, however, are still expected.
Actor David Corenswet, who grew up in Merion Park and Center City, is returning to the big screen as Superman in the franchise’s next movie, Man of Tomorrow. It’s expected to hit theaters July 2027 and will come on the heels of this summer’s hit, Superman, which grossed $611 million worldwide.
The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners voted last week to create a human relations commission that will investigate and mediate claims of unlawful discrimination in employment, real estate, housing and public accommodations across the county. The commission will follow protections already granted under state law, which bars discrimination based on race, sex, religion, and disability.
The county has hired Devi Ramkissoon for the newly created chief sustainability officer role as it plans to convert to clean energy across its operations by 2040. Ramkissoon graduated from Swarthmore College and Georgetown University and spent eight years working for USAID.
Have the Rocky statues at the Philadelphia Museum of Art overstayed their welcome? Lower Merion residents weighed in on a recent poll by Inquirer columnist Stephanie Farr. “Rocky is more significant to Philadelphians than anyone dead or alive in Philadelphia’s history,” a Bryn Mawr resident said. Farr argued that the original should remain, but its replica atop the iconic steps isn’t necessary, especially given Sylvester Stallone’s politics. Read what else local residents had to say in the ongoing debate.
Jeff Yass, the cofounder of Bala Cynwyd-based Susquehanna International Group, is still the wealthiest person in Pennsylvania. That’s according to the Forbes 400, a ranking of the wealthiest Americans, released this week. Yass has a net worth of $65.7 billion, landing him at No. 19 nationally. His cofounder, Arthur Dantchik, is the next wealthiest Pennsylvanian. Dantchik, a Gladwyne resident, ranks No. 62 for his $16.3 billion net worth. Michael Rubin, Mitchell Morgan, and John Middleton, all of Bryn Mawr, and Wynnewood’s Jeffrey Lurie, also made the list.
This evening, Bryn Mawr Fire Company is hosting a 9/11 memorial ceremony to honor the lives lost 24 years ago in the attacks. The ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes a procession of local first responders.
Harcum College in Bryn Mawr this week announced a new partnership with Metropolitan Veterinary Associates, which includes guest lectures and a 15-week internship program. The partnership kicks off next week.
Philadelphia jeweler Steven Singer is contemplating expansion to the Main Line, noting Ardmore as a place of interest, as he weighs the institution’s future. The Jewelers’ Row shop is opening its first suburban location in Bucks County later this year. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
🏫 Schools Briefing
Today is picture day for Bala Cynwyd Middle School, and the district’s elementary schools are hosting back to school events tonight. Throughout next week, look for health screenings and kindergarten socials. See the full list of events as the school year gets underway on the district’s calendar.
This year, LMSD is offering free grab-and-go breakfast bags for all students, with no advanced registration required. The bags include an item like a bagel or croissant, a smoothie, a low-sugar cereal, or a hot entrée. Students can choose to add milk or juice, as well as fruit or vegetables. Read more about the program here.
Note for families: LMSD has discontinued its Thursday Folders/Envelopes program at all elementary schools. Instead, notes can be found on each elementary school’s website under the “Events & Programs” section. Learn more here.
This year marks a full-circle moment for Nick Shander, who is the new preschool director of teaching and learning at the Kaiserman JCC Early Learning Center in Penn Wynne. A former preschool student there, he’s now looking to create a “coaching model” to identify individual goals for students. (Philadelphia Jewish Exponent)
🍽️ On our Plate
Johnny’s Pizza in Bryn Mawr is getting closer to opening its second shop this month in Wayne. Expect similar fare to the original, which dishes up pan pizzas and cheesesteaks.
6abc recently visited Gazzos Steaks, which opened in Ardmore this July. The restaurant’s best-seller so far is the Sanatoga, made with a pound of prime rib, Cooper Sharp cheese, and fried onions. See the full video here.
🎳 Things to Do
🎥 Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: Catch a screening of the beloved historical drama’s final film a day before it hits theaters nationally. See what the Crawley family is up to and how its members will contend with possible social disgrace and financial woes. ⏰ Thursday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. (subsequent screenings follow throughout the week) 💵 $11.75-$16.25 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🖼️ Bala Avenue Art Walk: Now in its third year, attendees can browse the works of over 30 local artists and enjoy live music from Jack Mangene and Michael James. Kid-friendly events include face painting and a bounce house. Triple Bottom Brewing will also host a beer garden. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bala Avenue between Montgomery Avenue and Cynwyd Road
🧺 Family Picnic in the Park: Grab your blanket and chairs and head to the park, where the Narberth Civic Association will have live music and pizza to enjoy while you catch up with friends and meet new neighbors. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth Park
🕯️ Scented Candle Making: Kids and teens ages 11-17 can learn to make their own soy wax candle using essential oils. ⏰ Monday, Sept. 15, 4-5:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library
🍯 From Hive to Honey Jar: Ever wonder how honey is extracted from a bee hive? This demonstration at the Ardmore Farmer’s Market will give you a look. ⏰ Tuesday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Farmer’s Market
🍝 Lark Pasta Class: Learn how to make pasta from Lark’s Chef Nicholas Elmi. The event also includes an aperitif to start followed by a family-style dinner with a wine pairing. ⏰ Thursday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. 💵 $210 📍 Lark
🏡 On the Market
Built in 1921, this more than century-old Bala Cynwyd home blends Tudor and stone Colonial styles on its exterior. Inside, the updated home’s first floor features a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a mudroom, half bathroom, and a kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances. The second floor houses the primary suite, three bedrooms, and a full hall bathroom. The third floor has three more bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s additional living space above the detached two-car garage.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $1.45M | Size: 3,644 SF | Acreage: 0.21
Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.
📈 Lower Merion market report
Median listing price: $644,950 (down $30,050 from July) 📉
Median sold price: $572,000 (down $543,000 from July) 📉
Median days on the market: 41 (down one day from July) 📉
This Lower Merion market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for August from realtor.com.
🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:
🗣️ We want to hear from you!
See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.
By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.
This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.